Doug Nicholls led the race for Yuma mayor in the primary held Tuesday, the first city election in at least 50 years that coincides with state and congressional elections.
Yuma voters went to the polls to decide the city’s next mayor and presiding judge and three at-large seats on the council. Polls closed at 7 p.m. The count reported by the city at 9:40 p.m. reflects 9,242 ballots cast.
Nicholls, the current mayor, was challenged by Councilwoman Karen Watts. According to the preliminary unofficial results released at 9:40 p.m., the city’s last update on Tuesday, Nicholls had received 5,376, or 59% of ballots cast. Watts had 3,523, or 39%.
If the trend holds, Mayor Nicholls will return for a third term. Historically, initial trends in city elections remain unchanged through the final tally. Candidates may be elected to office in the primary if they receive “50% plus one vote” among ballots cast.
“It was a good, clean race, and I appreciate the fact that there was one, and I look forward to being able to continue and serve another four years,” Nicholls told the Yuma Sun.
In a written statement to the Yuma Sun, Watts said, “The first vote count is not what we were hoping for, and we will continue to watch returns, but I see the current state of the race. My campaign has always been focused on helping Yuma and I look forward to seeing the city focus on the issues I championed during the campaign. Public officials do better when they are challenged and forced to work for voters’ support. We will make sure that every vote is counted, but I have full faith in our elections system and the hardworking election staff. Thank you to everyone who supported me and Yuma deserves to have choices for our city elections. Thank you Yuma, I look forward to the final results.”
In the council race, incumbent Gary Knight led the pack of seven candidates who sought to fill three council seats, however, none of the candidates had reached the “50% plus one” mark at press time.
As of 9:40 p.m., the city’s last update on Tuesday, William Craft, a former council member, had received 1,495 votes, or 17% of ballots cast; Knight, a current council member, had 4,133 votes, or 45%; Arturo Morales, a banker, had 3,548 votes, or 39%; Robert Scarborough, a business owner, had 2,183 votes, or 24%; Carol Smith, a nurse educator, 3,180 votes, or 35%; Edward Thomas, a former council member, 2,087 votes, or 23%%; and Nicolle Wilkinson, a project manager director and architect,2,728 votes, or 30%.
James Coil, the current presiding municipal judge who was running unopposed, had netted 7,601 votes, or 83%.
In the event that seats remain unfilled, the general election on Nov. 8 will be used as a runoff election. The remaining candidates would advance to the general election at the rate of two candidates per open seat.
Elections are run by Yuma County, however, the county and city numbers might differ slightly. Dave Nash, the city’s public affairs coordinator, explained that, in compliance with the city charter, election percentages are based on “ballots cast,” whereas the county percentages are based on votes received.
Those elected to office will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1. Council candidates are not bound to specific districts; seats are held at large.
Based on recent history, final results will not be available until all “late early” ballots are processed and the period for resolution of any conditional provisional ballots has passed. That is most likely going to be late in the week.
“Results remain ‘preliminary, unofficial’ until we receive and then release final totals from the county, at which time they become ‘final, unofficial,’” Nash explained. “Results become ‘official’ after they have been canvassed by the Yuma City Council in a future meeting.”
The Yuma County voter turnout was at 17.89% Tuesday evening, with 18,499 ballots cast out of 103,381 registered voters.
The last results posted by the county at 11 p.m. Tuesday included early ballots and in-person early voting as well as ballots cast at the voting centers located at Arizona Western College, Somerton, Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Yuma, Yuma Main Library, Yuma Civic and Convention Center, St. John Neumann Catholic Church and Wellton.