Doug Nicholls led the race for Yuma mayor in the primary held Tuesday, the first city election in at least 50 years that coincides with state and congressional elections.

Yuma voters went to the polls to decide the city’s next mayor and presiding judge and three at-large seats on the council. Polls closed at 7 p.m. The count reported by the city at 9:40 p.m. reflects 9,242 ballots cast.

