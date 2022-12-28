Yuma native and celebrity hair stylist Nick Chavez died Friday at the age of 66 “after a long and courageous fight against pancreatic cancer,” his family announced.
He died in his Beverly Hills residence surrounded by his family.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Yuma native and celebrity hair stylist Nick Chavez died Friday at the age of 66 “after a long and courageous fight against pancreatic cancer,” his family announced.
He died in his Beverly Hills residence surrounded by his family.
“As a true fighter, Nick persevered through it all, leaving a true legacy of love and light,” his family stated.
Chavez had a salon in Beverly Hills and a line of hair products that he sold around the world. His clientele included many famous people such as Margeaux Hemmingway, Lisa Hartmann, Belinda Carlisle, Maria Shriver, Ivana Trump, George Lopez and Queen Noor of Jordan.
When he unveiled his products in Yuma in 2008, he told the Yuma Sun, “What a thrill to share my success in my hometown of Yuma, Arizona, where it all started.”
He frequently returned to Yuma to visit his family and oversee his 42-acre horse ranch in the North Gila Valley.
Chavez was born in Yuma and raised on a farm in the Gila Valley where he trimmed the manes of horses as a youth, not listening to anyone who didn’t believe his dreams of growing up to become a famous hairdresser, according to the Yuma Sun archives.
He comes from a large Mexican American family with Yaqui and Quechan Indian heritage and is related to the human rights activist, the late Cesar Chavez, his website notes.
Chavez attributed his success to his upbringing and his hard-working and supportive parents.
“My father had a great work ethic. And my mother told me I could do whatever I wanted,” he told the Yuma Sun.
“Being the second-oldest of seven children, Nick was no stranger to hard work as one of the family’s ranch hands while learning holistic healing remedies from his Yaqui grandmother nearby. But it was his skill at grooming the family’s horses and his determination and confidence that led him to grow,” his website says.
He started practicing his hairstyling on horses and moved on to his siblings and extended family. He then went to Beverly Hills, where he worked in a prominent Beverly Hills salon, growing his reputation and clientele.
His heritage also helped him develop his beauty products. “As you know, living on a farm has given me much insight into mixing ancient tradition with modern technology to produce such high-end products that include aloe vera, chamomile and kaolin clay,” he said.
Prior to becoming a full-time hairdresser, Chavez modeled internationally, working both print and runway for Yves St. Laurent, Thierry Mugler, Jean Paul Gaultier and Valentino, according to the Yuma Sun archives.
He graced the covers of Vogue, GQ, Elle and Esquire and a 100-foot billboard in Times Square.
He also acted in several national commercials and had a recurring role on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” and “Hollywood Detectives.”
But hairdressing was still his passion, and he decided to return to Beverly Hills to open his own salon. He acquired a celebrity list of clients, and his makeovers were regularly featured on television shows such as “E! Fashion Emergency,” “The Montel Williams Show” and “Extreme Makeovers.”
Making women feel beautiful was his goal. He was quoted as saying: “Be-You-tiful moments are the most cherished moments in life. When a woman knows she’s beautiful, the whole world can feel her confidence.”
His family pointed out that “Nick inspired people around the globe with his passion and commitment to bringing beauty into this world, not to mention his abiding joy and devotion to illuminating that true beauty begins and lives within us all. He has touched more people’s hearts than we will ever know.”
Chavez was not only a self-made entrepreneur living a glamorous life. He also gave back to his community by actively providing charitable support and contributions to numerous organizations and programs.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.