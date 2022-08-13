SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Nieves Riedel, this city’s mayor-elect, says she’ll waste no time in making sure needed road improvements and traffic control projects get under way in the community.
Riedel, a longtime developer and former city councilwoman who campaigned twice previously for mayor, unseated Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, who was seeking his third term.
Meanwhile, none of nine candidates for three San Luis City Council seats received enough votes to win office in the primary.
Six of the candidates will advance in a runoff in the November general election.
Riedel, owner of Riedel Construction, received 1,429 votes to 1,292 votes for Sanchez, according to unofficial final returns expected to be approved by the council on Aug. 16.
“I now feel completely confident in saying that I won,” said Riedel, who previously lost the mayoral race in 2010 and lost in her bid to unseat Sanchez in 2018.
“Finally we had a clean election in San Luis, after several election in which there was cheating. The people went out to vote freely, without pressure.”
Riedel said San Luis residents can count on her to do what is necessary to expedite projects that are vital to the city, starting with efforts to ease traffic congestion by installing traffic signals at various intersections.
“We again saw seriousness of the problem (on Aug. 8). When classes began in local schools, traffic got congested in various areas of the city. This is one of the issues I will work on immediately when I am mayor.”
Another project she wants to see completed promptly is one already improved by the San Luis City Council – the paving of County 24th Street, a project that would connect residential developments on the east side with the west side.
This project, she said, will relieve congestion on the only other road that connects the east and west sides, Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
Riedel said she will review other city projects that are under way or about to begin to see how they can be expedited. She will also ask for a detailed report on city finances.
Sanchez did not immediately respond to calls for comment on the election.
To win a council seat in the primary, a candidate needed to receive votes from more than half of the voters who cast ballots in the election.
Tadeo De La Hoya, a former San Luis city administrator running for a council seat, fell one short of that requirement, receiving 1,170 votes.
He and five other candidates will advance to the November runoff. Those other candidate are Javier Vargas, who received 1,113 primary votes; former Councilwoman Maria Cecilia Cruz, who got 999 votes; Councilman Mario Buchanan, 969 votes; Nydia Mendenhall, 624 votes, and Lizeth Servin, 621 votes.
Eliminated in the primary were Cesar Zepeda, with 543 votes; Genaro Soto, 521 votes, and Councilman Jose Ponce, 447 votes. Candidate Jarmy Rodriguge received 21 write-in votes.
Somerton’s mayoral and council races were less contested.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya had no opponent in his bid for re-election.
Only one other candidates besides the three incumbents ran for the three Somerton council seats. Re-elected to the council were incumbents Lorena Zendejas-Delgadillo, with 447 votes: Juan Castillo, 427 votes, and Miguel Villalpando, 390 votes.
Challenger Eddie Lopez received 285 votes.