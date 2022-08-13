ELECCION 1 (copy)
Nieves Riedel, seen here with supporters at a campaign rally, has won the mayoral race in San Luis, Ariz., according to unofficial returns.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Nieves Riedel, this city’s mayor-elect, says she’ll waste no time in making sure needed road improvements and traffic control projects get under way in the community.

Riedel, a longtime developer and former city councilwoman who campaigned twice previously for mayor, unseated Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, who was seeking his third term.

