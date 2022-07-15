SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- As part of its efforts to promote artistic diversity, the Chicano Art Collective will present a night of flamenco dance performances here on July 22.
A traditional Spanish dance genre that later gained popularity in many nations will be presented by the Yuma-area arts group in the first-ever Noche de Flamenco, hosted by Rolls and Bowls restaurant in its patio at 1627 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd.
In its first appearance in San Luis in more than three years, the group SolArena will dance beginning at 7 p.m. in a performance that is free to the public.
"We are very happy to be able to appear again in San Luis," said Laura Baraja, the director of the San Luis-based group. "We had not done so since before the pandemic. We had a couple of presentations in Somerton, and we are taking advantage now that the Chicano Art Collective is organizing these types of events."
Barajas said the group has some changes in its ranks, owing to health issues that forced several members to drop out. But among its five dancers are several who have been with the group since its formation in 2012.
The group is composed of dancers from San Luis, Ariz., and San Luis Rio Colorado: Barajas, Alejandra Robles, Montserrat Rivera, Gabriela Castañeda and Alejandra Castañeda.
For Noche de Flamenco, the group will dance for 10 musical compositions, some that are part of its traditional flamenco repertoire, some that are of a more modern style and some accompanied by live music.
"We are incorporating the cajón, which is a traditional instrument of flamenco," Barajas said. "It will be the local musician Daniel Valenzuela who is helping us with that, and we will try to have other musicians there. Flamenco needs to have live music to be seen more closely link to tradition, but in many cases not all musicians want to play flamenco. It's not easy to find them," said Barajas, who began studying flamenco in dance schools in Mexicali, Baja Calif., in 2001.
Also slated to play for Noche de Flamenco is Double Play, a Mexicali group.
For more information about Noche de Flamenco, visit the Chicano Art Collective's Facebook page.