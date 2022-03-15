SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Nine bodies were discovered over the weekend, bringing to 20 the number of homicide victims found buried in clandestine graves south of this city in just this month.
The bodies found over the weekend were buried in five clandestine graves south of the city’s trash dump, in the same area where the previous bodies were found. according to the state attorney general’s office.
Neither the AG’s office nor police speculated on the motives for the killings, but a surge in homicides in border city next to Yuma County in the last several years is widely blamed on fighting among rival drug cartels or organized crime groups. Authorities said previously the number of homicides in San Luis Rio Colorado for the first two months of this year exceeded the number of killings in the same period of either 2020 or 2021.
Buscando en San Luis R.C. or Searching in San Luis, a citizens group that has been trying to locate the whereabouts of missing people, was working with police and national guard soldiers to find and uncover the graves March 4-6 and again on Friday and Saturday.
The group said 11 bodies were found March 4-6, with another nine found Friday and Saturday.
The attorney general’s office said the nine most recently found victims were male, some of whom had been bound at the feet and arms and some of whom wore only underwear. Spent 9mm cases were found at the scene as well.
Buscando en San Luis said little more than bones remained of one of the victims dug up this weekend.
Of the 20 victims found buried in 10 graves this month, 18 were male and two females.
Buscando en San Luis urged residents with missing loved ones to come forward to help the authorities locate them.