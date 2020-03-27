No additional charges were filed Thursday afternoon in Yuma Justice Court against the man who was arrested in connection to a string of recent business burglaries in the Foothills area.
Isaid A. Lizarraga, who was arrested on Saturday, appeared via-video feed from the jail to be arraigned on three cases that had been brought against him by the Yuma Police Department.
However, during the hearing he was informed by the judge that the Yuma County Attorney’s Office did not file another criminal complaint against him.
According to court staff, the charges in the three new cases were combined into a single case, and were included among the charges Lizarraga was arraigned on during a hearing Tuesday.
Lizarraga, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 bond, has been charged with 15 counts of felony burglary.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, March 21, at approximately 9:55 a.m. deputies and investigators identified and arrested Lizarraga on multiple felony charges.
The charges against Lizarraga stemmed from four burglaries, but deputies suspect he has probably committed in excess of 10 in the county, and possibly several others within the city.
The most recent of the burglaries happened at approximately 4:55 a.m. on Friday, March 6, in which deputies were able to acquire surveillance footage of a suspect breaking into the Happy Trails Daycare located at 11607 S. Fortuna Road.
He is also believed to have burglarized the Adult Literacy Plus of Southwest Arizona, at 825 S. Orange Ave., and the Yuma Territorial Prison on March 17.
Lizarraga is also believed to be responsible for a break-in that occurred at the Castle Dome Seed Company, 4796 30th Place.
All of the burglaries were similar in that the suspect made entry by breaking the glass of large windows or in front doors.
