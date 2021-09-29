In the wake of a ruling Monday by a Maricopa County judge, several districts in Yuma say they will continue with their established safety protocols for COVID-19 as they evaluate the next steps.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper ruled on Monday that state law banning mask mandates in Arizona schools is unconstitutional. The ruling blocks the law, allowing schools to mandate the use of masks.
For Crane, Community Relations Coordinator Rosie Peña said, “At this point in time, we are continuing to follow the established safety protocols detailed in our Crane Mitigation Plan. We are evaluating the situation to determine our next steps as a district in regard to the recent ruling.”
Christine McCoy, communications and community engagement coordinator for Yuma School District One, stated that the district is grateful for the flexibility that the ruling provides.
“District One’s mitigation plan continues to be successful at reducing the spread of COVID-19 at school,” she said. “Yuma School District One continues to highly recommend masks are worn indoors on school campus, individuals stay physically distanced to the extent possible, students and staff stay home when sick and hands are washed or sanitized frequently.”
For the Yuma Union High School District, Superintendent Gina Thompson responded: “We strongly encourage individuals to wear masks while on campus or taking part in activities before or after school. Our mitigation plan includes other health and safety measures being taken by the district and can be found online. Moving forward, we will continue evaluating the situation with our local and state health officials and listening to their most current directive.”
In response to the judge’s ruling, Superintendent Kathy Hoffman from the Arizona Department of Education said, “It is irresponsible of the state government to stand in the way of local leaders making decisions that protect the health and safety of their students and staff. Until we have suppressed community spread by vaccinating more individuals, including children under 12, universal masking will continue to be a critical tool in limiting the spread of the virus in our schools.”
More information on the districts’ COVID mitigation plans can be found on their respective websites.
