No charges were filed Monday in Yuma Justice Court against the man who was arrested last week for allegedly trying to solicit nude photos a female who he thought was 17 years old.
The man, 31-year-old Jacob Ray Williams, a Yuma High School junior varsity football coach, was being held at the Yuma County jail on one felony count of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.
He is also a teacher at Tierra Del Sol Elementary in Somerton.
Appearing for his arraignment before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, Williams was informed that no criminal complaint had been filed against him and that he would be released later in the day.
The reason, Stewart continued, is that prosecutors from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office had reviewed the police report and other information and declined to press charges.
“At this stage no other hearings are scheduled because no charges are pending,” Judge Stewart said.
He then informed Williams, who was being represented by attorney Michael Donovan, that his attorney would explain to him what he would need to do if charges are filed at a later date.
Williams was arrested on Thursday by Yuma police on a felony charge of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and ordered held on a $25,000 bond.
Yuma police say that Williams allegedly began a conversation with a female who he believed to be 17 on a social media app on Oct. 2.
During this conversation he allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from the female and sent a naked picture of himself.
Sgt. Lori Franklin explained that although the female was of legal age, she told Williams that she was a minor several times, but he persisted.
Williams, when questioned, also allegedly admitted to police that he believed the girl to be under the legal age, which is by law what made the interaction illegal.
He is no longer employed by the Yuma Union High School District and currently on paid administrative leave from Tierra Del Sol.