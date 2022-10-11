No charges were filed Monday in Yuma Justice Court against the man who was arrested last week for allegedly trying to solicit nude photos a female who he thought was 17 years old.

The man, 31-year-old Jacob Ray Williams, a Yuma High School junior varsity football coach, was being held at the Yuma County jail on one felony count of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.

