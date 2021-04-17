No charges were filed Thursday morning in South County Justice Court against the man arrested in connection to the death of a pedestrian Sunday night.
Vicente Torres Sandoval, a 26-year-old resident of San Luis, Ariz., was being held in the Yuma County jail on charges of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.
However, when he appeared for his arraignment before Judge Juan M. Guerrero, he was informed that no criminal complaint had been filed against him and that he would be released later the same day.
According to court records, the reason why no complaint was filed was that the Yuma County Attorney’s Office was requesting additional follow-up information.
Charges can still be filed against Sandoval at a later date, and if that does happen, he would be summoned back to court, or a warrant may be issued for his arrest.
The San Luis Police Department reported that at approximately 8 p.m. on April 11, officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian by Merrill Avenue and Villa Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an unconscious elderly female laying on the ground who had been struck by a vehicle.
She was later identified as 8-year-old Maria Leal, a resident of San Luis, Mexico.
Leal, who sustained trauma to her head, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
