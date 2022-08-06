No charges were filed Friday in Yuma Justice Court against the man who was arrested earlier this week for allegedly committing sexual offenses against a juvenile.
The man, 34-year-old Franklin Sharples, who had been the pastor of Champion Church prior to his arrest, was being held in the Yuma County jail on one felony count of molestation of a child.
However, when he appeared for his arraignment before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, he was informed that no criminal complaint had been filed against him, and that he would be released later in the day.
The reason, Stewart continued, is that prosecutors from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office had reviewed the police report and other information and declined to press charges for the time being.
He then informed Sharples, who was being represented by attorney Michael Donovan, that charges could still be filed against him at a later date, and if that was to happen, he would be summoned back to court, or a warrant would be issued for his arrest, so it was imperative that he stay in contact with his attorney.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s office, at approximately 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday it received a report that a juvenile had been molested.
The investigation revealed that Sharples had allegedly committed sexual offenses against a juvenile approximately two years ago.
The juvenile was reportedly nine years of age at the time and one of the offenses took place in the 4400 block of East County 10th Street.
YCSO investigators arrested and booked Sharples into the Yuma County Detention Center for molestation of a child.
Champion Church Senior Pastor Stephen Bloomfield released an official statement regarding Sharples, who led the children’s ministry, on its Facebook page saying he has been terminated from his position.
“We are praying for and supporting the family of the minor in every way possible,” the statement read. “ We are also praying for the Sharples family as they face this devastation and will continue to offer any and all support to them.”
Bloomfield, in the statement, also wrote that to the best of the church’s knowledge the allegations against Sharple did not happen on the premises or at any event it held.
Additionally, no one from Champion Church has accused Sharples of any wrongdoing, according to Bloomfield, and the church will cooperate fully with any investigation, as well as provide prayer and crisis counseling to anyone who may need it.