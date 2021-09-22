No charges were filed Tuesday in Yuma Justice Court against the man who was arrested Saturday for an armed robbery that happened in the 1700 block of 4th Avenue.
The man. 25-year-old Jose Manuel Zavala, was being held in the Yuma County jail on two felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count of theft and one felony count of threatening and intimidation.
However, when he appeared for his arraignment before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, he was informed that no criminal complaint had been filed against him, and that he would be released later in the day.
The reason, Stewart continued, is that prosecutors had not yet received any reports from the arresting officer.
He then cautioned Zavala that charges could still be filed against him at a later date, and if that was to happen, he would be summoned back to court, or a warrant would be issued for his arrest.
Zavala was arrested by Yuma police early Saturday morning following a short foot pursuit.
According to Yuma police, the incident, in which a knife was displayed, and an unknown amount of money, along with other goods, was reportedly taken, happened at approximately 5:10 a.m.
The suspect, who fled the scene, was described as wearing a red ski mask. black clothing and carrying a pink backpack.
Officers located the suspect, now known to be Zavala, and arrested him in the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue after a short foot pursuit.
There were no reported injuries in the incident and all the money and property taken were recovered.
