No charges were filed Tuesday morning in South County Justice Court against the man arrested in connection to a motor-vehicle accident over the weekend that resulted in the death of a male juvenile.
Jose Miguel Villareal was being held in the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and manslaughter.
However, when he appeared for his arraignment before Judge Juan M. Guerrero, he was informed that no criminal complaint had been filed against him and that he would be released later the same day.
The reason, Judge Guerrero continued, is that his case has been conflicted out to the La Paz County Attorney’s Office, which is requesting further investigation into the incident.
Judge Guerrero also cautioned Villareal that charges could still be filed against him at a later date, and if that was to happen he would be summoned back to court, or a warrant may be issued for his arrest.
According to Somerton Police, the incident happened at approximately 1:18 a.m., on Sunday with officers responding to the 600 block of West Fulton Street.
During the investigation into the incident officers learned that the driver of a vehicle, now known to be Villareal, was pulling out of the driveway of an acquaintance’s residence, after a family and friend gathering.
No other information has been made available. The case is still under investigation and Somerton police have determined that alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call the Somerton Police Department at (928) 722-7326 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.