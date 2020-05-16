No charges were filed Friday afternoon in Yuma Justice Court against the 30-year-old who was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of multiple charges in connection to a residential burglary that happened last month.
Johnathan Cross was arrested at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday after deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office located him in the area of 34th Place and Cassidy Drive.
He was being held in the Yuma County jail on one count of attempted burglary, one count of attempted theft, one count of criminal damage, and one count of threats, all of which were felonies. His bond was $20,000.
However, when he appeared for his arraignment before Justice of the Peace pro tem Darci Weede he was informed that no criminal complaint had been filed against him and that he would be released later the same day.
The reason, she continued, is that prosecutors did not receive a report from law enforcement in time to make a charging-decision.
Judge Weede, however, cautioned Cross that prosecutors still could file charges against him at a later date, and if that were to happen, he would be summoned back to court, or a warrant may be issued for his arrest.
According to the sheriff’s office, on April 9th, at approximately 1:53 p.m. deputies received a report of a burglary in the 12600 block of E. 34th Place.
The owner of the residence saw a male suspect crawling out of a broken window when he returned home that afternoon.
Cross also allegedly threatened to ‘kill’ the victim, but had fled the area before deputies arrived.
