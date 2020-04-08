No charges were filed Tuesday afternoon in Yuma Justice Court against the two man who were arrested last week for allegedly stealing several vehicles and for operating a chop shop.
Brett Farley, 55, and 31-year-old Justin Beachy were arrested on Thursday on multiple felony allegations , all of which were felonies, and were being held in the Yuma County jail on bond.
Farley was being held on one count of theft and one count of owning/operating a chop shop, while Beachy was booked on four counts of theft of means of transportation, four counts of transporting vehicles to a chop shop, and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
Both appeared for their arraignments via video feed from the jailhouse courtroom and each had two cases against them.
In addressing Farley and Beachy, Judge Stewart explained that the reason no charges were being filed in one of his cases against them is that prosecutors did not have a police report to review.
Prosecutors, the judge continued, also declined to press charges in the second case, adding that they will both be released later in the day.
Judge Stewart, however, cautioned both Farley and Beachy, that prosecutors still could file charges against them at a later date, and if that were to happen, they would be summoned back to court.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s office, the arrest came after deputies received information that a vehicle matching the description of a Polaris UTV that had been reported stolen in the Foothills was located in the 13000 block of East 41st Drive.
When deputies served a search warrant at the location they found three other additional stolen vehicles, including a white Ford pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of Phoenix and a black Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen from Peoria.
Deputies also recovered a dune buggy, which had already been dismantled, that had been reported stolen from Yuma.
Members of the Regional Auto Theft Team Law Enforcement Response (RATTLER) responded to assist with the investigation.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.