No charges were filed Tuesday morning in South County Justice Court against a woman arrested in connection to a shooting in Somerton last month that left two men wounded.
Ashley Ann Paden was being held in the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond on charges of conspiracy to commit 2nd-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in the Feb. 20 shooting.
However, when she appeared for her arraignment before Judge Juan M. Guerrero, she was informed that no criminal complaint had been filed against her and that she would be released later the same day.
The reason, Judge Guerrero continued, is that the county attorney's office was requesting further investigation into the incident.
Judge Guerrero also cautioned Paden that charges could still be filed against her at a later date, and if that was to happen she would be summoned back to court, or a warrant may be issued for her arrest.
She was arrested by Somerton police in Yuma on Feb. 25.
According to Somerton police, the incident happened at approximately 11:45 p.m., with officers responding to the area of County 15th and Highway 95 for a report of a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived on scene they found 44-year-old Glenn Baxter, of Yuma, who had been shot. He is currently in stable condition, according to police.
During the course of their investigation officers learned the shooting had occurred 1638 N. Smith Way, where a second gunshot victim was located.
That victim has been identified as Cody McKay, 37, also of Yuma, and he was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Multiple witnesses told Somerton police that McKay, and a friend identified as Tyler Aivazian, had been at the Smith Way residence helping an individual by the name of Garret Paden.
At some point Baxter allegedly showed up at the residence and an altercation occurred, which resulted in both he and McKay shooting each other.
Lt. Juan Garza said Somerton police are still looking for several "persons of interest" in the case, as well as a dark grey 2013 Dodge Charger with Arizona license plate number BZN-1032.
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office and Yuma Police department assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Somerton Police Department at 928-722-7326, or 78 Crime if you wish to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.