The “TRACKING COVID-19” box, which usually appears on A1 every day, will no longer appear in the Sunday or Monday editions of the Yuma Sun. Yuma County no longer issues an update on the data on Saturdays or Sundays, so to keep the numbers and statistics consistent, the Yuma Sun is adjusting its schedule to match the county’s. However, Tuesday’s Yuma Sun box will include the information from Saturday and Sunday, which Yuma County releases on Mondays, along with Monday’s information. We apologize for the inconvenience.

