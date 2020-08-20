Firefighters from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department responded to a non-injury. two-car collision Wednesday afternoon.
Fire Inspector Clemente Ballesteros said the crash, which was a partial T-bone- type collision, happened at County 14th Street and Avenue G.
Ballesteros said the only occupants in the vehicles were the drivers and neither reported being injured.
They both also refused to be transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further examination.
No other information was available at the time and the Somerton Police Department is investigating.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.