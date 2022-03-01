Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a non-injury collision between a semi-truck and a sedan on Monday afternoon.
According to Battalion Chief Louis Carlos, the crash happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on a canal road at the intersection of Avenue C and County 14th Street.
Upon their arrival on scene, Somerton Cocopah firefighters found a silver two-door sedan with heavy front-end damage on the side of the road. There was also a green semi-truck, which had damage behind the cab and fuel tanks, in a field.
Witnesses told firefighters that the semi-truck was traveling westbound on County 14th Street as it approached the intersection with Avenue C.
The white sedan, according to witnesses, did not stop at the intersection and struck the semi-truck in a T-bone type collision.
Both drivers refused medical care on scene after being evaluated by paramedics.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.
