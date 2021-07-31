Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon that did not result in any serious injuries.
The crash, according to Fire Chief Paul De Anda, happened at approximately 2:47 p.m. at County 14th and Somerton Avenue.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a white Dodge Challenger facing north on the southside of the intersection, in the center turn lane, and a black Nissan sedan facing eastbound on the north side of the intersection.
The white Challenger had its rear bumper knocked off, while the front passenger side quarter panel of the black Nissan had significant damage and its airbags had deployed.
De Anda said the driver of the white Challenger was also sitting on a canal gate on the southeast shoulder of Somerton Avenue, and told firefighters he did not require any medical attention.
The female driver of the black Nissan, who had suffered significant bruising and abrasions to her arm from the airbag deploying, was standing with three small children on the northeast shoulder of the intersection, on the north side of County 14th Street.
One of her children was also complaining of a headache.
Paramedics examined everyone who was injured, with the female driver also refusing treatment.
The driver of the Nissan told firefighters that she had been eastbound on County 14th Street when the white Challenger, which was traveling in the opposite direction on the same road, attempted to turn onto Somerton Avenue in front of her.
She also stated that she swerved to miss, but struck the back end of the Challenger, which caused it to spin completely around before coming to a stop facing northward.