The recommendation that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine be “paused” should not have a major impact on the vaccination goals in Yuma County, nor have cases of severe reactions to the vaccine been reported locally.
“The pause is not having any effect on our vaccination goals. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine makes up a very small part of Yuma County’s vaccine allocation,” said Diana Gomez, the county’s public health director.
State and federal health agencies called for suspending the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following a handful of cases in which women developed blood clots.
“Although this is an extremely rare occurrence, it is important to pause and review the available case information. COVID vaccines are a safe and effective tool against COVID-19, and this pause is out of an abundance of caution,” Gomez said.
Any individual who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that develops severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer at Yuma Regional Medical Center, noted that the hospital administered 605 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to employees and community members before March 19.
“As of today, we have no reported cases of any serious side effects in any individual that received the J&J vaccine under YRMC. And, as all the reported cases of blood clots occurred within two weeks of vaccination, we believe all who received the J&J vaccine before March 19 are very unlikely to be affected by this complication,” Magu said.
However, Magu explained, if anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine develops serious headaches, seizures or a mental status change should urgently seek help in the emergency department.
Those wanting to check which vaccine they received should find the information on the vaccine card handed to them at the time of vaccination.
The City of San Luis had planned to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a vaccination clinic for residents on Wednesday. Following the “pause” recommendation, the city announced that “due to recent events,” the Moderna vaccine will be applied instead of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses and is approved for those 18 years of age and older.
Local pharmacies have also paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
A search of the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 Vaccine Finder at azhealth.gov/findvaccine conducted on Tuesday found that local providers are using the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Yuma County officials reported that, to date, 7,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been allocated to the county and about 3,800 doses have been administered. In comparison, about 94,000 doses of Moderna vaccine have been allocated to the county.
As of Monday, 112,604 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, have been administered in Yuma County; 73,924 have received at least one dose, and 42,736 are fully vaccinated.
YRMC, which manages the state-run super-pod at the Yuma Civic Center, reported that as of Tuesday the hospital had administered 12,199 Pfizer vaccines. This figure include patients who received their second Pfizer dose with YRMC after receiving a first dose at another site.
The hospital has also administered 27,888 doses of Moderna vaccine.
MODERNA, PFIZER VACCINES AVAILABLE
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccine continue to be available in Yuma County. YRMC stated: “Thanks to our partnership to bring a seven-day mass vaccination site to our community, the supply of vaccine is no longer an issue.”
However, YRMC noted, COVID-19 struck Yuma County harder than any other county in Arizona, yet Yuma County currently ranks ninth for the percentage of vaccinations protecting residents.
To make an appointment at the super-pod, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance in English or Spanish.
Moderna second dose appointments for all individuals who received their first dose at YRMC’s Civic Center location are available. They must select an appointment day that is on or after their 28-day mark by logging in to their MyCare account and scheduling an appointment as soon as possible.
YRMC also opened up its COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center to help with Moderna second dose appointment scheduling. If someone is unable to book with MyCare, they may call 833-372-5640 to schedule. The call center is only able to assist those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Civic Center location.
In addition, YRMC noted that patients who have an inactive or nonexistent MyCare account will receive a call to schedule their second dose vaccine appointment. The call will not come from a 928 area code, but rather from an 833, 603 or 914 area code.
Instructions on how to schedule via MyCare can be found at https://tinyurl.com/j2whskxs. More information can be found at www.yumaregional.org/covidvaccine.