Nominations sought for nursing awards program

Who more than the patient appreciates the skilled care provided by a nurse?
Organizers of the 12th annual Yuma County Nursing Celebration is requesting online nominations of nurses for awards to presented in six categories at the event in May.
People who work in health care in the Yuma area typically nominate deserving nurses, but nominations are also sought by patients of nurses or, for that matter, anyone in the public who knows of someone who excels as a nurse.
The celebration is organized by the Arizona Nurses Association’s Rio Colorado Yuma Chapter 7 and by the Angeles Del Desierto chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses.
The event, including a dinner prepared by Yuma chef Alex Trujillo, will take place May 7 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at The Patio Restaurant & Bar at Desert Hills Golf Course, and is open to the public by reservation.
About 30 nominations were submitted for last year’s awards program, and Elizabeth Rossell, a board director of the Arizona Nurses Association, says organizers are hoping for more this year – from the public, in particular.
“That’s what we’re really pushing for — for the community to get involved and nominate a nurse,” she said.
Rossell said people can nominate nurses and nurse practitioners who treat patients in any setting, such as the hospital, nursing homes, schools, outpatient clinics and home health care.
Awards will be presented in these categories:
• Christi Brito Light of Nursing Award, given to a nurse who demonstrates compassion, caring and empathy, as well as exemplifies the art of nursing.
• Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award, given to a nurse demonstrates excellence of service as a nurse leader in Yuma County.
• Excellence in Clinical Nursing Award, given to a nurse who demonstrates excellence in clinical judgment, critical thinking, inter-professional collaboration, advocacy, and commitment to patients’ and their families’ health and wellness.
• Excellence in Nursing Mentorship Award, given to a nurse who demonstrates excellence in teaching, mentoring and fostering the growth and development of nursing students and nurses who are new to the area.
• Ray Kronnenbitter Nurse Advocacy Award, given to a nurse who demonstrates excellence in patient advocacy at the bedside, or is involved in advocacy roles in the community or in nursing.
• Yuma County Nurse of the Year Award, given to a nurse who demonstrates excellence in all aspects of nursing. Any nurse who receives one of the other nursing awards is eligible for consideration for this honor.
Nominations can be submitted online at https://form.jotform.com/NAHN/nursenominationform.
The form includes a space for the nominator to explain in 500 words or less why a nurse should receive one of the honors.
Rossell said the forms are straightforward and easy to fill out. “They could even do them on their phones.”
Deadline to submit nominations is April 12.
For more information about attending the celebration or to make reservations, visit https://form.jotform.com/NAHN/eventregistrationform. Cost to attend is $35, which includes the dinner.
People can also submit nominations and make reservations for the event on Facebook for the 12th annual Yuma County Nursing Celebration.