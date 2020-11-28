As many families continue to find themselves in difficult times due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the First Things First Yuma Regional Partnership Council holds to its conviction that parents need resources to support their children with “stable, nurturing environments” in the years most critical to their brain development.
“Strong families are the cornerstone of thriving communities,” the nonprofit said in a media release. “Turns out, they hold one of the keys to their child’s academic success as well. The majority of a child’s brain grows by the time they are five years old, and the strength of a child’s relationships with their family and early caregivers determines whether their brain will develop in healthy ways that promote learning.”
According to First Things First, while the definition of what constitutes a strong family is as diverse as families themselves, there are two crucial characteristics of a strong family that links to school readiness.
One characteristic is possessing the resources to meet a child’s basic needs – food, shelter, access to medical care. The other characteristic of a strong family, the nonprofit said, is having access to essential information and support that bolsters parents’ confidence and competence as their child’s first teachers.
“This includes awareness of the importance of warm, nurturing interactions to a child’s healthy brain development, as well as the ability to make informed decisions about other adults who may serve as caregivers for their children,” said First Things First.
To help guide families toward this path, First Things First provides local families with young children the “Home Visitation Strategy.” Through virtual in-home services, the nonprofit equips parents and guardians with the knowledge and support they need to help their child reach their fullest potential as both individuals and young learners.
“To make the best choices, families need access to information that educates them about what their child is learning and doing, how to optimally support early childhood development and child health, and what resources or programs are available in their community,” said First Things First. “As a result of First Things First’s efforts, families who need or want assistance have the support they need to use language and play throughout their daily routines and interactions, read with their children daily and increase their competence and confidence about their ability to support their child’s safety, health and wellbeing.”
Families interested in utilizing First Things First’s home services can contact Healthy Program Supervisor Patricia Garcia at 928-920-8281 or pgarcia@cfraz.org, or contact Parents as Teachers Program Supervisor Nidia Garcia at 928-248-5112 or ngarcia@blake.easterseals.com.
For more information about the First Things First Yuma Region and its available programs and resources, visit www.firstthingsfirst.org/regions/yuma.
“As both the City of Yuma mayor and a father, I believe it is extremely important to ensure our youngest in the community have every opportunity to succeed in life,” said Mayor Doug Nicholls. “Actively participating in early childhood development and education from day one is key to building strong families, and strong families are a vital component to building strong communities.”