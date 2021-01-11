With a new year often comes a new resolve to purge one’s closets, cabinets and other crannies around the house where forgotten or little-used items sit collecting dust. But what’s deemed “clutter” by one person can be the answer to another’s pressing need – and around Yuma County, there are plenty of places where your old denim and dishes are exactly that.
In addition to their day-to-day services, many area nonprofits house secondhand stores, which serve to help the entities dually keep their lights on and offer an additional resource to individuals who need them most.
AIDING VICTIMS OF ABUSE
At Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe, located at 812 S. Avenue A, victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse have a place to shop for clothing and household items “just like anybody else.”
“We wanted them to feel special and feel that people cared about them and were helping them, and that’s where the thrift shop came in,” said Diane Umphress, executive director of Amberly’s Place. “They get to go and purchase just like anybody else.”
Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe accepts clothing items, gently used linens such as blankets, sheets and towels, furniture and housewares. According to Umphress, these items consistently rank among their most-needed items.
Items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Because the store has limited storage space, Umphress said it’s best to call ahead with clothing donations to ensure they can take them. If clothes are ripped, stained or missing buttons, they won’t be accepted.
“We’re trying to put out things on the shelf that look nice; we’re trying to rebuild self-esteems,” said Umphress. “If you were a victim of abuse, look at those pants, look at that blouse – would you feel OK wearing them?”
Because linen donations don’t come very often, they’re rarely marked for sale in the store, but instead are reserved specifically for victims. The same goes for baby beds, Umphress said.
“So many times we have babies in our community who’ve died simply because they didn’t have a bed and they got caught between the mattress and the wall while sleeping in Mom and Dad’s bed or their sibling’s bed,” she said.
According to Umphress, the thrift shop also helps victims get reestablished by allowing them to browse the inventory for their four most-needed items, which they’re given at no-cost.
“Housewares, dishes, pots and pans; if you go out and get a new mixer, give us your old mixer,” she said. “These are things that people need, because when they’re reestablishing a home, they don’t have someone to go to and say, ‘Hey, can I have the old mixer you don’t use or can I have the microwave that’s too small for your family now?’ That’s what the thrift store is all about.”
In the same spirit, the store also serves to help children aging out of foster care set up homes of their own.
“We’ve helped numerous of those kids, because they don’t have a mom and dad to go to and say, ‘Can I have the old green chair that you don’t use anymore?’” Umphress said. “So we try to be that for them.”
Maybe you’re a minimalist and don’t have any items to donate – there’s still a supporting role you can play. According to Umphress, due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on this year’s winter visitor influx, the thrift store is in desperate need of volunteers. Volunteers are able to choose their own hours, affording that they work one shift a week at minimum.
To start volunteering, or to call ahead with a donation, contact Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe at 928-329-2989.
“When you donate to one of the local thrift stores, even if it doesn’t go toward a victim, it’s staying local and it’s helping somebody in our community,” Umphress said. “Whatever cause you believe in, it’s going to be helping them.”
STRENGTHENING CHARITABLE ARMS
Less than a mile away from Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe, the Assistance League of Yuma Thrift Shop at 1054 S. 4th Ave. accepts donations of clothing and household items, shoes, jewelry, toys, small appliances, furniture, CDs and DVDs, etc.
The profits earned from these items help fund the chapter’s four major philanthropic programs.
As its “premiere program,” Operation School Bell provides low-income kindergarten through eighth grade students with three brand-new outfits for the coming school year, as well as a voucher for a new pair of shoes at Skechers. Secondly, the chapter supports Safe House, a local shelter for victims of domestic violence, through the provision of cleaning supplies, clothing and other essential items.
Carried by first responders with Rural Metro, City of Yuma Police and Fire Departments and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, ALBY (Assistance League Bears of Yuma) bears provided by the chapter comfort trauma victims – such as children involved in car accidents – while the men and women in uniform respond to the scene.
The chapter also houses two $2,500 scholarships, which are awarded annually to students attending Arizona Western College in pursuit of occupational degrees or vocational certificates.
“What we make from the thrift shop goes toward those projects,” said thrift shop manager Doris Peeples.
The Assistance League Thrift Shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays, but Peeples said volunteers are typically on site before and after hours and able to take in donations – just ring the doorbell out front for assistance, or place the items in the donation drop box outside.
“We help the people in our community; it all stays right here,” Peeples said.
In addition to material items, the chapter also accepts monetary donations, which qualify for Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. To make a contribution, visit www.assistanceleague.org/yuma/donate.
“One thing we pride ourselves on here is that everybody is a volunteer,” said Karen Griffin, a thrift shop volunteer and member of the Assistance League of Yuma’s board of directors. “Nobody gets paid; all of our money goes right into our programs.”
SUPPORTING CHILDREN IN FOSTER CARE
Located at 2301 S. Avenue A, Jessie’s Closet Foster Child Resource Center is a low-cost clothing boutique exclusively for foster families. The store accepts donations of new or gently used children’s clothing up to size 14, which are washed in hypoallergenic detergent before bearing a $1 price tag.
“It’s really important for us to maintain the store-like appearance for the kids,” said the store’s manager Karen Liles. “We don’t want them to come in thinking that they’re getting somebody’s leftovers.”
Liles noted that Jessie’s Closet does not accept secondhand socks or undergarments – these items must be brand-new, and they’ll gladly accept any donations brought in, as these are items the store is “always in need of.”
The store also houses Jessie’s Treasures – an additional thrift store that’s open to the public. According to Liles, the profits made there further support foster children and the closet’s efforts.
“In essence, everything we do is for foster children,” Liles said.
Overseen by the missions council of Desert Grace Community Church of the Nazarene, Jessie’s Closet began when the church welcomed a new pastor who, along with his wife, was also a foster parent. Having become acquainted with the challenges many families face in finding resources to meet the basic needs of children in foster care, the church adopted this demographic as its “local mission.”
“We were looking for a local mission instead of sending everything overseas,” said Liles. “We decided that foster families would be our local mission.”
Jessie’s Closet is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Donations are accepted any time the store is open. Liles noted that the store doesn’t have the workforce to unload items; donors will need to bring them inside themselves.
According to Liles, furniture is one of the store’s fastest-selling items.
“If people want to donate anything, we’ll take it – clothing, household items, bicycles,” she said. “You name it, we take it. But I would love to be able to offer more furniture for people.”
Jessie’s Closet also accepts monetary donations, which qualify for Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. These contributions can be made online at www.jessiescloset.org/give-now.
Another way individuals can donate to the closet is through their time. Because the store is run by volunteers, Liles said there’s always a need for individuals who can serve “for an hour, a whole day or whatever their schedule allows for.” Prospective volunteers can drop by the store to fill out an application. Because the store serves children, a background check is required.
According to Liles, while donations made to chain thrift stores often go to stock stores out of town, everything given to Jessie’s Closet stays local.
“Our donations stay right here in the store,” she said. “Nothing ever goes to waste. If it’s something that we can’t use, we will re-gift it – there may be another thrift store than can use it more than we can.”