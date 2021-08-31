A flash flood watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today until 2 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service forecasts partly cloudy weather with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and possibly in the afternoon as well. Mark O’Malley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service reports that the anticipated precipitation comes as a likely result of moisture – not direct circulation – from Tropical Storm Nora.
While Yuma County had some thunder and rain early Sunday morning, the past weather event had no association with Nora.
The tropical storm fell apart when it passed through the mountains of Mexico. O’Malley stated that this is a common occurrence in the southwest. “When a hurricane encounters land, it shreds the hurricane apart,” he said. In the case of Nora, its remnants have moved southwest as moisture leading to the precipitation that Yuma County may be experiencing this week.
The forecast for the coming two days places chances of rain at 40 percent today and 20 percent Wednesday. O’Malley stated that the rainfall may be heavy, but that the level will vary by location. “If you’re standing under a thunderstorm, however, you’re going to see heavy rain,” he said. Additionally, rainfall may be periodic, coming and going throughout the next few days.
From the beginning of 2021 to date, Yuma County has seen 2.13 inches of rain. By this date, the region typically will have seen 1.8 inches in a year.
Yuma County residents may need not worry about Nora, but the flash flood watch means that showers and thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding are expected all day Tuesday. Per the report from the National Weather Service, “Rain rates of up to 1-2 inches per hour (briefly higher at times) will likely lead to rapid runoff into washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas.”
When deciding whether to go outdoors or stay home, exercise caution. And especially when driving, be sure to avoid flash floods and stay safe.
