Longtime Yumans might be having a sense of déjà vu right now with all the conversation about Tropical Storm Nora lately.
On Sept. 25, 1997, Yuma County was hit by another Nora which caused an estimated $1.23 million (in 1997 dollars) in damages here.
According to Yuma Sun archives, by the time Nora arrived, it had lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm.
Despite that, it still delivered nearly four inches of rain and caused widespread power outages. According to a report by the National Hurricane Center, released in October of 1997, a 39-knot 2-minute sustained wind was observed at Yuma during Nora’s passage. Such observations of tropical storm force winds are a rarity in the United States for eastern Pacific tropical cyclones, the report noted.
The peak gust observed at Yuma was 47 knots, which is 54.0866 miles per hour.
According to the Yuma Sun archives, the $1.23 million in damages included the costs of emergency work to prepare for the storm, as well as an estimated $600,000 to repair streets, storm drainage and other damage in Yuma.
The Yuma Irrigation District had $5,000 in expenses for emergency work and repairs, while the Arizona State Parks had an estimated $2,500 in damages to repair the trails below the Yuma Territorial Prison.
Somerton reported emergency costs of $17,000 and another $329,000 in street and other repairs.
There was concern at the time for Yuma’s agriculture industry, but local farmers reported the impact was minimum – much less was initially feared.
Across the state, damages totaled around $3 million.
According to Yuma Sun archives, Maricopa County had $816,000 in damages, while Yavapai had $843,000, La Paz had $285,000, and Gila had $10,000.