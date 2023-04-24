The planned reconstruction of Interstate 8 North Frontage Road, from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road, is moving forward after the Yuma County Board of Supervisors allocated more funds for the project.

The road will be widened and include improvements to the storm drain system, regional basin, curb and gutter, sidewalks, bike lanes, roadway excavation, aggregate base, paving, signing and striping.

