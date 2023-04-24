The planned reconstruction of Interstate 8 North Frontage Road, from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road, is moving forward after the Yuma County Board of Supervisors allocated more funds for the project.
The road will be widened and include improvements to the storm drain system, regional basin, curb and gutter, sidewalks, bike lanes, roadway excavation, aggregate base, paving, signing and striping.
The project will go hand-in-hand with drainage and pavement improvements to the Los Amigos and Southern Sands subdivisions, which are located off North Frontage Road. Crews will install a storm drain system and replace the existing deteriorating asphalt pavement.
These two projects were bid together for construction. The supervisors awarded the contract in the amount of $7.3 million to DPE Construction, the lowest bidder.
However, the lowest bid came in $1.2 million over budget. Consequently, county staff asked the supervisors to allocate additional money from federal pandemic relief funds to offset the cost. In separate action, the supervisors approved the request to use American Rescue Plan Act Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds for this and other road projects and maintenance.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi noted the need for the North Fortuna Road reconstruction. “I drove that road the other day,” she said. “And, oh my goodness, the setback for all those mobile home parks, that road is going to be quite a feat. And it’s desperately needed out there in the Foothills. It’s good.”
She then asked whether the county will pay for the removal of the existing walls. County Engineer Frank Sanchez replied that the county had already acquired the right-of-way needed for the widening of the road and confirmed that the county would pay to remove the walls.
Sanchez went over the projects that the board previously approved for use of LATCF funds and the need for additional money from the second round of LATCF funds.
Public Works is in the process of completing 13.5 miles of chip seals, 740,000 square yards of slurry seals, which equates to about 47 miles, and six miles of fog seals.
The Antelope/Palomas Low Flow Crossings project was also scheduled to be completed with the first round of LATCF funds. This project is currently out for rebidding.
“It was way over budget, and so we had to go back and redesign it and rebid it,” Sanchez explained. “It actually came in within budget now.”
Staff plans to bring it back for board approval on May 1.
The county is also working with the Arizona Department of Transportation on finalizing the design contracts for nine Highway Safety Improvement Program federal grant projects. Some of those projects are a “little bit over” the HSIP caps so the county will be using LATCF funding to cover those additional costs.
In 2021, the board approved a plan to keep Yuma County roadways at a pavement condition index of 60% or higher for county paved roadways.
In addition, the board pledged to keep the backlog of paved roads that are under PCIs of 40 at 20%.
However, Sanchez noted that the county can not stretch funds as much as it did before due to rising cost of construction materials and labor. And state Highway User Revenue Funds, which pay for road maintenance, are not increasing nor keeping up with the cost of inflation of materials and construction.
“For fiscal year ‘23/24, we’re not sure what that’s gonna look like yet. Hopefully, maybe it levels off,” Sanchez said. “This second round of LATCF funding would go a long way to ensure we continue to meet the PCI goals established by the board and to execute the proposed CIP program.”
For next year, as part of LATCF projects, Public Works programmed 29 miles for chip sealing, 721,000 square yards, or about 44 miles of slurry seals, and 8.3 miles of fog seals.
The county has also programmed budgets for the design and construction of County 14th Street and Avenue 4E intersection traffic signal and widening project as well as County 11th Street and Avenue G roadway realignment.
These design costs already are exceeding the HSIP cap amount for those projects. The county will be responsible for any costs that exceed the caps.
“If we don’t get any funding, we’re gonna be short, roughly just under $3 million,” Sanchez said. “Now with the allocation of the LATCF fund, we can see that the fund balance will be in the positive and actually assist us in continuing to maintain the roads, and we have a fund balance going forward for the following year to be able to execute that maintenance program.”
Staff also requested – and received – a reserve of 10%, or $600,000, for financial services and auditing. Supervisors Jonathan Lines and Pancrazi questioned the need to pay more for an in-house audit when staff members are already being paid and these funds could be used for more road projects.
Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas explained best practices call for setting aside audit funds, and the auditing firm looks for that.
Supervisor Tony Reyes requested that any left over LATCF funds be brought back to the board for use in other projects.