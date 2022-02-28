“This really isn’t for the faint of heart,” said Marilyn Lammel, recreation program supervisor for the City of Yuma’s Parks and Recreation. Lammel had been describing Camp Inferno, a three-day adventure immersion program for high school girls to experience a day in the life of women in fire and life-safety services.
A partnership between the Yuma Fire Department and Parks and Recreation, YFD Administrative Support Supervisor Ruth Gloria explained that the camp started over 10 years ago. A battalion chief at the time had been inspired by Camp Fury, a Girl Scouts-sponsored event in Tucson that introduced girls to fire service. Wanting to bring that to Yuma, the camp was initiated and continued until the chief’s retirement. When she left, Gloria had turned to the fire chief and said, “I don’t want it to go away.”
So she helped organize the program and with support, ensured its continuation. The reason why that matters so much? Gloria explained the camp is important for instilling confidence in the girls who participate and encouraging diversity in fire service.
“We’ve had as many as three female firefighters at one time in Yuma total,” she said. “Typically it’s just one.”
Noting high dropout rates for young women, Gloria explained that the camp’s goal is to show girls that plenty of career opportunities await them in fire service. By having them successfully complete the drills–which include ladder climbing, controlled rappel descents and search and rescue among other tasks–the girls are meant to see that they have what it takes to pursue careers in fire service.
“After they climb the ladder and descend, I’ve seen them walk a little taller and get a bounce in their step,” Gloria said.
The girls in the program discovered that fire service is more than just firefighting too: they can be fire inspectors, dispatchers, fire marshals, medics, helicopter pilots and emergency medical technicians too.
“After being part of this camp, I want to be a fire inspector,” said Gila Ridge High School sophomore Tiana Redger. As an inspector, she would inspect the site of a fire, determine the origin of the fire and perhaps even figure out if someone caused it.
Before the camp, Redger explained, “I’ve had this problem recently where I don’t know what I’m going to do after high school.”
Now on the last day of the camp, she feels certain that fire service is her path and she hopes to be a part of a cooperative education program with YFD when she’s a senior. In the co-op, Redger can learn at the station with firefighters and learn what she needs to know before joining an academy.
San Luis High School junior Kissia Arroyo, on the other hand, already knew she wanted to get into medicine before the camp. But when her Emergency Medical Service teacher, Kimberly Elg, suggested the camp, she was excited for the opportunity.
“I love helping people,” she said. “When my teacher asked me to be part of this, I said, ‘Yes! Let’s do this!’”
Currently, Arroyo is thinking she’d like to study medicine and practice it in the Navy first because she likes to travel. Then, she’ll serve as a medic in fire service. She happily shared that her family’s very supportive.
“When I told my mom I wanted to do this, she signed the papers right away and said, ‘Get out of my house!’” she said.
Arroyo was visibly pumped for the program–she traveled to the facility with her teacher and several other students from San Luis. And they weren’t the only ones either. Ruth Gloria shared that this year was the first time female fire fighters from Somerton and San Luis were part of the camp.
All in all, the camp was deemed an intense but fun day by all.
“I really want to come back,” said Arroyo.
