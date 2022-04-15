It’s not a light commitment, but it’s a rewarding one: as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), CASAs volunteer their time to serve as sources of friendship, constancy and support to children who’ve been abused or neglected in Yuma County. And as one way to express thanks for their hard work, CASA of Yuma recently held its 29th annual volunteer recognition banquet.
This event also awarded special CASAs who’ve shined in their work. This year, KC Zargarian is CASA of the Year and Roadrunner of the Year and Barb Legan is recipient of the Judges Award.
To win CASA of the Year, an honoree is someone who goes above and beyond. This year’s recipient, KC Zargarian, has been a CASA volunteer for three years. After retiring early, she moved to Yuma from San Diego in 2016 to be with her husband full-time and knew then that she wanted to volunteer in a position where she could help children.
“After looking at the opportunities in Yuma, the role of a CASA seemed to me the best way I could make a difference in a child’s life,” she said. “While I’d felt that this was the role for me, I spent about two years with a nearly completed application that I hadn’t submitted until I attended a volunteer expo at the YMCA sponsored by the Girl Scouts. After speaking with the CASA volunteers at that event, it was clear to me that CASA volunteers do make a huge difference for children in care, and that I could actually handle the work that is required, which had been my biggest fear.”
Once she became a CASA, the experience since has been very rewarding for Zargarian. Through her many cases, she feels she’s been able to influence the outcome for the best concerning the children she works with.
“By building relationships with the children and understanding their feelings and what they’ve been through that caused them to be in care, I’ve worked with the support team to address the children’s needs and reach the best long-term solutions for them,” she explained. “A CASA is the most consistent person involved in the child’s care and, other than placement, is the person who gets to know a child the best. Even when a child goes through a placement change, the CASA stays the same. In addition, we are an independent voice – with only the child’s best interest at heart.”
Zargarian has experienced plenty of special moments in her work.
“Since I can’t reference any specifics about cases since that is confidential, I’ll just relate that I’ve seen children who come into the system unable to speak for themselves who’ve become empowered to speak up for what they want and need. While I enjoyed advocating for them, it was great that we could focus on having them self-advocate and having them develop that skill which would help them even when I couldn’t be around to help them.”
The work of a CASA often goes unspoken due to that need for confidentiality. Zargarian expressed that CASAs can’t talk much about what they do and kids often don’t realize the significance of their work because they’re in a system that’s difficult for them to understand. Because of this, affirmations, reassurance and comfort aren’t as common for CASAs, but it makes recognition all the more important.
“I received two awards this year – CASA of the Year and the Roadrunner Award,” she added. “It is always nice to be recognized, but for me, it’s never been my goal. Awards are nice because they recognize that the work we do is important to the folks who are familiar with it, which is a limited group of people.”
As Roadrunner of the Year, Zargarian has also driven the greatest number of miles to see her kids. Sandy Garrison noted that Zargarian drove 5,490 miles–some of these children had moved across the state, but Zargarian still made the effort to see them.
“As CASAs we think seeing the kids in person is important and in my case, the kids just don’t want to talk over the phone,” Zargarian concluded.
The next award recipient prefers to not be mentioned in the news so Garrison explained that the Rookie of the Year award is someone who really shined, but it was their very first year.
As for the Judges Award, judges from the Juvenile Justice Center choose the CASA they felt put the most forward.
“I was surprised about receiving the award but also honored,” said this year’s recipient, Barb Legan. “There are a lot of CASAs who go above and beyond so yes it is quite an honor.”
Legan has been a CASA for five years. She was originally introduced to the program when her granddaughter was in the system and they had a great CASA. Encouraged by that volunteer, Legan’s been serving since.
“Being a CASA has a lot of emotions from sad to happy,” she explained. “The process can be long, frustrating and you feel for the kiddos. You just have to tell yourself you are there for them and for their best interest.”
Her favorite memory so far has been experiencing a family reunion. Legan expressed that it was great to see how happy the children were to be back with their family. She considers it a privilege to be a CASA and the recognition received is one she’s very grateful for.
“The CASA office staff always puts on a great event,” Legan said. “They are always looking for ways to celebrate us CASAs. Even the Judge came out for the event which in itself is great! We received goody bags, treats and great food. I would just like to thank the CASA staff for all they do.”
“That’s what we do,” said Sandy Garrison, a CASA coordinator. “We like to honor them, support them and thank them for what they do.”
Garrison explained that the recognition event offers CASAs an opportunity to gather and really feel like part of the whole program since CASA duties usually involve children rather than meeting with other CASAs. And although COVID-19 had prevented a typical gathering in recent years, Garrison said that they had a great turnout by hosting the banquet as a drive-through event.
“In 2020, we had to vacate because everything came apart so we knew we weren’t going to be able to do it then,” she said. “So that year, we got into cars and delivered awards. Last year, we tried a drive-through so we got a great recommendation for Manny’s Tacos, brought their taco truck and we had a lot of goodies. Our judge was there too. This year was lighter, so folks could get out and take pictures.”
Garrison outlined the drive-through’s line-up: Garrison was the first stop welcoming people, the Yuma Council for CASA, Inc. put together thank you bags and gift cards to Brewers (this year’s gift included window shades) and lastly came the food truck along with water and a sendoff from the Juvenile Justice Center’s deputy director and director.
Now that the event has passed, CASAs continue to do the good work of helping children in the court system, but community members can join their efforts and become CASAs. For those interested, CASA of Yuma County will be holding an informational meeting on Tuesday, April 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Main Library, located at 2951 S 21st Dr. To learn more, visit www.CASAofYumaCounty.org, call 928-314-1830, or visit their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CasaOfYumaCounty.
