Crossroads Mission got a little extra in its Christmas stocking this week, thanks to NOVA Home Loans.
Yumans had the chance to vote for the local finalist of their choice for NOVA Home Loans’ annual Giving Campaign. NOVA had committed to donating over $500,000 to the communities they serve in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and California this year. The finalists were first identified by a nomination process, and then voting was opened up to members of their respective communities. Each finalist still received an award, but the amount depended on the amount of votes they received.
NOVA reports the 2021 Yuma Giving Campaign recipients and their awards as follows:
- 1st place, $20,000: Crossroads Mission. This Christian, faith-based homeless shelter offers recovery programs for drug and alcohol addiction.
- 2nd place, $9,000: Yuma Council for CASA, Inc. This network of almost 1,000 programs recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings.
- 3rd place, $6,000: SHINE Boys and Girls Center. The Yuma branch of this well-known national organization provides kids and teens a safe place to develop essential skills, make lasting impressions and have fun.
The Crossroads Mission, having received first place and $20,000, shared that they are extremely thankful for NOVA’s generosity and the support of the community who voted for the Mission. “This gift will help during the Three Days of Christmas, when we expect to serve over 5,000 meals,” said Myra Garlit, CEO of Crossroads Mission.
The Mission offers free emergency shelter and meals to the homeless and the poor. In a press release about the award, they said that 15,278 meals were served and 184 people stayed at their shelters during the month of November.
NOVA Chairman and CEO Jon Volpe explained in a press release from NOVA why the donations are in keeping with the home loan agency’s values. “As a kid, I relied on help from mentors to propel me through school and athletics, which led me to where I am today,” he said. “I’ve always been fully committed to giving back to the communities we serve because I believe giving is contagious.”