It’s official. The policy that allows businesses to extend into public sidewalks and parking lots has become permanent with the adoption of an ordinance on Wednesday.
The Yuma City Council adopted two ordinances, including a reintroduced ordinance that includes more space for pedestrians to walk around businesses who have extended their premises to outdoor areas.
The council had previously introduced an ordinance for a customizable form lease agreement for the extension of premises in the Main Street Mall Maintenance and Parking District. It was first up for adoption at the Dec. 15 meeting.
However, Mayor Doug Nicholls suggested amending the ordinance to require pedestrian passages of at least 5 feet. The rest of the council agreed, and the reintroduced ordinance was adopted at this meeting.
Yuma first gave businesses the ability to extend their premises onto sidewalks and parking lots in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. After businesses expressed an interest in keeping the practice going, the council moved to make the policy permanent. Consequently, city staff came up with a lease agreement that transfers responsibility for maintaining these areas to the businesses.
Although restaurants stand to benefit from extending their premises, the policy also applies to other businesses, such as gyms or health clubs, dance studios or other retail operations.
The second ordinance adopted by the council granted a request from Smoketree Desert Land to rezone nearly 30 acres at the northeast corner of Avenue 7E and 40th Street from the Agriculture District to the Medium Density Residential/Planned Unit Development District.
The rezoning opens the way for the construction of 134 townhomes as the third phase of the Desert Sky development.
A staff report notes that planned unit developments permit greater flexibility and more creative and imaginative design for the development of residential areas than generally is possible under conventional zoning designations.
Under the PUD overlay, the proposed development allows an increase in the number of lots from 72 to 134 lots; a decrease in the minimum lot size from 4,500 square feet to 3,300 square feet; and a decrease in the minimum lot width from 50 to 30 feet.
It also allows staggered front yard setbacks of 15 and 20 feet, with 20 feet being the standard front yard setback), and a reduction in side yard setbacks from 7 feet on each side to zero feet on each side.
In addition, the overlay permits an increase in maximum lot coverage from 35% to 70%, which would accommodate the future addition of patios and/or sheds.
PUDs also call for additional amenities “to promote more economical and efficient use of the land while providing a harmonious variety of housing choices, a higher level of urban amenities and preservation of natural scenic qualities of open spaces.”
The developer will install a retention basin featuring picnic tables and barbecue grills and a 10-foot-wide walking path connecting this phase to the centrally located retention basin located in the first phase of the development. Also, each residential lot will feature irrigation, bermuda grass and a tree located in the front yard.
The developer will offer five different floor plans and two different garage roof designs. The units will include a combination of asphalt and tile roofing with the air conditioning units on the rear roofs, the report stated.
Both ordinances were adopted unanimously with no discussion among council members or citizens.