Following recent policy changes for asylum seekers, the number of migrants trying to enter the U.S. from certain countries has dropped by 98% across the entire southern border, reported Tony Badilla, director of the emergency management, in an update to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.

At the end of January, the Border Patrol Yuma Sector averaged 400 migrants a day, down from previous averages of 1,000 to 1,200, Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines told fellow supervisors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you