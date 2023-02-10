Following recent policy changes for asylum seekers, the number of migrants trying to enter the U.S. from certain countries has dropped by 98% across the entire southern border, reported Tony Badilla, director of the emergency management, in an update to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.
At the end of January, the Border Patrol Yuma Sector averaged 400 migrants a day, down from previous averages of 1,000 to 1,200, Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines told fellow supervisors.
In December, President Joe Biden put in place a new provision for asylum seekers from Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba. These countries joined Venezuela on the list of countries whose migrants have to go through the regular asylum process. Otherwise, they’re automatically returned to their home country.
Under the new border policy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security limited the monthly number of asylum seekers from those countries to 30,000, allowing them into the United States under a humanitarian parole for two years if they apply online, pay their airfare and provide a financial sponsor.
The rest of the migrants from those countries will be expelled to Mexico under Title 42, a public health order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that allows the government to turn away migrants at the border and/or return them to their country of origin.
Under the parole program, migrants from countries are allowed to enter and work in the United States without obtaining a lawful immigration status.
In his border update, Badilla attributed the migrant reduction to the policy change. “I think people are going through the process now,” he said.
Lines noted that although January migrant numbers have typically been lower, the overall numbers for this past January were unusually lower and the Yuma Sector saw more migrants “from different countries than we’ve ever seen before,” he added.
He explained that a maximum of 40 asylum seekers from the named countries are being accepted at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, “the only port that is allowing people to show up and apply for processing there.”
Border issues will be among the topics discussed by Yuma County supervisors when some of them head to the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference to be held Feb. 11-14 in Washington, D.C.
“One of the things I’d like to mention whenever this is discussed is that we will continue having this crisis as long as Congress doesn’t do their job, which is to actually implement some sort of reform to allow these people to do it,” Supervisor Tony Reyes said.
Reyes implied that the solution lies in shortening the immigration process. “I mean, I’ve been around for 40 years in politics. There’s always going to be some sort of crisis, some sort of rush of people that come to the border. That’s almost inevitable when the system, the regular system, the legal system takes so long to get through, years to get through. So it’s going to be a problem that eventually we’re going to have to deal with.”
In addition, Yuma officials will have to keep reminding federal officials that the migrant crisis is a “federal problem,” Reyes noted. “It shouldn’t be something that we have to deal with every day. Communities, just because they’re border communities, don’t need to be punished just for being border communities.”
It’s time to stop talking about “security” at the border and turn the focus to the “human” issue, Reyes added. “For so long, I’ve listened to the congressmen always talk about security at the border, and well, security at the border really depends a lot on whether people are willing to do whatever it takes to get through the border. So security is just a keyword, and I wish everybody would get past security and solve the problem as it is. It is more than a security problem. It is a security problem, but it is also a human problem.”
Supervisors Lynne Pancrazi’s concern is that Border Patrol agents are so busy processing migrants that they’re unable to stop the flow of drugs and human smugglers.
“With all the people that are coming across currently, our Border Patrol are not being able to do the job that they were tasked for. And so there’s a lot of illegal drugs coming across our border that usually we can stop because our Border Patrol has been able to do that. And human smuggling has increased because our Border Patrol is processing migrants instead of checking the border and keeping people and drugs out. To me, that’s the issue I have,” she said.
“We’ll definitely take those comments to Washington, but I know they’ve heard them before, but we’ll continue,” Chairman Martin Porchas said.