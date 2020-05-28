Occupants of vehicles in crash examined at scene

Paramedics from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department examined a total of seven patients, three of whom were exhibiting injuries, at the scene of a rear-end type collision on Wednesday afternoon.
According to information provided by Fire Inspector Clemente Ballesteros, the crash in the 900 block of E. Main Street, involving a white Dodge Caravan and a black Lincoln Navigator.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found both vehicles had sustained moderate damage
“All of the occupants were out of their vehicles when we arrived,” Ballesteros said.
While he did not know if all of the injured patients were all from the same vehicle, Ballesteros said one was complaining of neck pain, one of right thumb pain, and the other of pain to their right arm.
All seven patients refused to be transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.