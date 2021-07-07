An off-duty Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent sprang into action on a recent weekend to help rescue a woman who had fallen from a cliff at Senators Wash.
Yuma Sector BPA and Canine Instructor Rolando Carbajal, who was enjoying a day of fishing with his with his wife and two children in an area known as Little Senator Lake, when they saw a group of people walking along the top of a cliff near them.
Carbajal said his wife heard a scream and when they looked back toward the group, they were gone.
Sensing something was wrong he moved his boat closer to where they last saw the group and found them on the side of the cliff trying to help a woman among them who fell.
After finding a place to secure his boat, Carbajal climbed up the side of the cliff to where the group was so he could help them.
Once he made it to where the group was he saw a woman, who was unconscious, with a large cut on her leg that was down to the bone.
The group had tried to move her to a safer area, but due to the rocky, uneven and steep terrain, they were unable to get her anywhere.
Knowing they needed some way to carry her, Carbajal thought his boat’s Bimini shade top would be exactly what they needed.
He then went back to his boat to grab a tourniquet and the shade top.
The canvas shade top, which had aluminum poles, worked perfectly as a makeshift stretcher.
After applying the tourniquet to the woman’s leg, Carbajal and the other men in the group carried her down the cliff and to his boat and then transported her to the nearest boat ramp where an ambulance met them.
Carbajal later said he did not think twice about helping the group and hoped someone would do the same for his children if they were ever in need.
A Border Patrol Agent is always on duty, even when his shift is over.
