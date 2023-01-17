• 9:30 a.m. – Emergency Repairs on the Trail
Presented by Shanen Aranmor, owner of Weld Like A Girl
“Broken down on the trail? Learn about fabrication and see a demonstration about welding using batteries to get you and your group back on the trail.”
• 10:30 a.m. – Learn about the Arizona Peace Trail
Presented by JC Sanders, Arizona Peace Trail
“The Arizona Peace Trail is a 675-mile loop trail system of off-highway trails through three counties from Yuma to Bullhead City. See and hear about how to enjoy off road rides through many Arizona cities and towns and the points of interest along the trail.”
• 12 p.m. – Red Cloud Mine: A Trail Ride to Adventure
Presented by Daniel Grooms, Red Cloud Mine
“Red Cloud Mine is one of the most famous mines in the world for producing wulfenite gems. It has a long history of producing gems and minerals and continues to be a source of fascination and wonder for collectors around the world.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Education Reporter
