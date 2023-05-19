While attempting to make an arrest in an alleged road rage incident, a suspect reportedly assaulted two Yuma police officers, causing injuries.

On Thursday, at 7:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident with a disturbance in the 1200 block of West 8th Street. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males reportedly involved in a disturbance.

