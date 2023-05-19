While attempting to make an arrest in an alleged road rage incident, a suspect reportedly assaulted two Yuma police officers, causing injuries.
On Thursday, at 7:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident with a disturbance in the 1200 block of West 8th Street. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males reportedly involved in a disturbance.
The investigation revealed a possible collision on 8th Street near 20th Avenue involving a white Toyota Tacoma and a black Ram 3500. The two males involved in the disturbance were the drivers, police said.
According to a press release, the Ram pursued the Tacoma as the drivers continued east on 8th Street. The Ram pickup reportedly began ramming the Tacoma several times from the rear, causing damage to both vehicles. The Ram allegedly pulled alongside the Tacoma and sideswiped it on the driver’s side.
Both vehicles stopped in a parking lot in the 1200 block of West 8th Street. The driver of the Ram exited his vehicle and proceeded to assault the driver of the Tacoma, police stated.
Police reported that the driver of the Ram, 20-year-old Frank Duron, resisted arrest and assaulted two officers, causing minor injuries. Officers gained control of the suspect and took him into custody.
The driver of the Tacoma received minor injuries from the disturbance, police said.
Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the collisions between these vehicles call the Yuma Police Department. Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call 928-783-4421 or 78-CRIME (7463) to remain anonymous.