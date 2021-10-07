The Yuma Sector Border Patrol says while apprehending large groups of migrants has become a regular occurrence, the federal agency isn’t currently expecting any new surges.
“We are getting large groups anyway. It is business as usual for us,” said Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky. “We are not expecting one, but it could happen.”
After months-long negotiations with the Biden administration broke down, the American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights organizations resumed their lawsuit against the U.S. government for its use of Title 42, claiming it is illegal to deport someone seeking asylum.
A directive issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Title 42 has been used by the U.S. government to quickly deport migrants who illegally cross the border amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in order to prevent the spread of the virus in its facilities.
However, a U.S. District judge ordered the government to stop Title 42 expulsions by the end of September.
However, several days later, a federal appeals court in Washington D.C. issued a temporary stay which allows the government to continue using the provision while the lawsuit is being litigated.
Dulesky added that if the Yuma Sector does experience a surge in the number of migrants, the agency is prepared, despite currently being over capacity.
Since Oct. 1, the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended approximately 3,000 migrants, many of whom were seeking asylum.
With hundreds of migrants crossing the border every day, the Yuma Sector has had to make some on-site modifications on the grounds of the headquarters building to allow for the addition of makeshift shelters.
“We are doing everything we can to house these people,” Dulesky said. “We are using any space we have available to set up temporary tents.”
Despite its resources being stretched thin, Dulesky said the Sector has also decreased its time in custody – a process that typically can take up to three days – which makes for a quicker transfer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The Yuma Sector also has a transportation plan in effect, which is evident by the large number of agents staying at the Best Western Plus hotel in the Foothills.
“That is why people are seeing all the busses and other Border Patrol vehicles there,” Dulesky said.
He explained that the agents have been brought in from other sectors to help in transport operations, such as picking up migrants from the sites where they are apprehended and taking them to stations and other facilities.
More than 92,000 migrants were apprehended within the Yuma Sector during fiscal year 2021, which ended on Sept. 31.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.