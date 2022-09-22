A Yuma councilman, when the proposal was introduced, wanted to ensure that the city wouldn’t hand over ownership of right-a-way to the adjacent property owners and then have to buy it back in the future to widen the road.
Gary Knight raised the issue during introduction of proposed ordinances on Wednesday, when the council adopted seven ordinances and introduced two more.
The proposed ordinance in question would transfer ownership of a portion of 32nd Street right-of-way adjacent to Bobby Combs RV to owners Rodney Haile and James Haile in exchange for the remaining 32nd Street right-of-way.
Mayor Doug Nicholls recused himself from the discussion, citing a conflict of interest.
Knight questioned whether the city would still have enough right-of-way to further widen 32nd Street or add bike lanes.
“We still have enough without having to buy this property back?” Knight asked.
Dave Wostenberg, the city’s director of engineering, replied that the city has adequate room for a full buildout of the road to include sidewalks, bike lanes and/or bike path.
“We know that area is going to grow in the future,” Wostenberg said.
“Great,” Knight responded. “I just want to make sure that we’re not going to vacate this and then have to buy it down the road.”
The other ordinance that was introduced seeks to rezone 5.9 acres from limited commercial to medium density residential/planned unit development for the property located at the southeast corner of 24th Street and Avenue 7½E. The applicant intends to develop the site with a townhome development with 42 units, each on an individually owned parcel.
The adopted ordinances address fireworks rules and amends the text in the code regulating signs, recreation vehicle subdivisions and exterior residential subdivision walls.
An adopted ordinance rezones 2.5 acres located at 888 E. Plaza Circle from the Business Park District to the General Commercial District, while still keeping an aesthetic overlay.
Another adopted ordinance extends the time to comply with rezoning conditions for property located at the southeast corner of Avenue C and 24th Street.
In addition, the council approved the following items in the consent agenda:
– A construction services contract award for a hazardous waste shade structure to the lowest bidder, Merrill Development of Yuma, in the amount of $105,116. This was one of the originally adopted American Rescue Plan Act funded projects in the council-approved budget.
A staff report notes that the relocation of the Fleet Services Building to 265 W. 13th St. has opened an area in the existing storage yard at Public Works that will be better used with the completion of this project. The project consists of constructing a 24-foot-by-105-foot metal shade structure to provide employees and the public an accessible dropoff location during scheduled events and safely process residential household hazardous waste.
– The purchase of various ground and turf maintenance equipment to Simpson Norton of Goodyear, Stotz Equipment of Avondale and RDO Equipment of Yuma, at an estimated cost of $442,892. Staff noted that the budget has sufficient capacity within the council-approved budget for the Parks Department to absorb the 2% higher than anticipated equipment costs.
– Settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of Ladjuane Ashmore for $39,975. This lawsuit stems from a traffic accident involving a city employee driving a city vehicle on July 1, 2021. The plaintiff’s notice of claim sought $750,000 in damages.
A staff report notes that the City Attorney’s Office recommended settlement of this claim in the amount of $39,975 “after reviewing the facts and evidence pertaining to the collision, in conjunction with plaintiff’s medical documentation and state laws pertaining to the operation of emergency vehicles.”
“The City Attorney’s Office believes this settlement is fair and reasonable in light of the facts, the costs of trial, and the necessity for expert witnesses,” the report states.