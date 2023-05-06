Yuma County held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Tacna Water Infrastructure Project on Thursday. The public was invited to attend the event held at Kiwanis Park, which is located at South Avenue 40E to kickoff the start of this project.
This project involves constructing a new water treatment and distribution system to replace the current 40-year-old system, which cannot be rehabilitated. The new system will provide clean, safe, and reliable water to Tacna residents, the county noted in a press release.
In collaboration with Yuma County, funding for this multimillion-dollar project comes from the US Department of Agriculture, Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona, Arizona Department of Housing and U.S. Housing and Urban Development, with land donated by Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District.
The supervisors awarded a $11.6 million contract to Yuma Valley Contractors for construction of new water treatment facilities.
Tacna residents will be responsible for $529,000, or 7% of the total $12 million project cost, with the vast majority paid with grants and forgivable loans. Rural Development has committed to providing $6.2 million in Community Development Block Grant Colonia funds for the project.
Property owners will be billed twice a year with the assessments spread over 25 years. The assessments will be based on several factors such as the size of the property and the water service that is required.
District residents will have the option of paying the entire assessment upfront or making the two payments every year.
New water facilities are needed in Tacna. A private water company installed the existing water system in the 1980s. The water company owner died, leaving no alternative water supply plan.
In addition, the current groundwater well supply is not in compliance with drinking water standards. Needing a new water supply and distribution system, residents formed an improvement district to establish a potable water supply system that meets drinking water standards and replaces the existing system.
The Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District will supply surface water with a groundwater well as backup. Plans call for building a new water treatment campus that will handle 0.085 millions of gallons per day, a 0.15 million gallon water storage reservoir and a water pump station.
In addition, the district will install new water distribution piping and water meters for 189 customers. The new water system will supply potable water and provide fire protection.
The new facility will have room for 20-40% growth.