Yuma County held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Tacna Water Infrastructure Project on Thursday. The public was invited to attend the event held at Kiwanis Park, which is located at South Avenue 40E to kickoff the start of this project.

This project involves constructing a new water treatment and distribution system to replace the current 40-year-old system, which cannot be rehabilitated. The new system will provide clean, safe, and reliable water to Tacna residents, the county noted in a press release.

