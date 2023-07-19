The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will decide whether to keep the tax levy flat or increase it to the allowable maximum.
The fiscal year 2024 budget of $473 million is up for final adoption on Wednesday. If the council keeps the property tax levy, or the amount of tax revenues the city is allowed to collect, flat, the tax rate would be $2.0902 on each $100 of assessed valuation, the same as 2023.
But if the council opts to go with the maximum levy allowed by law, the primary tax rate would be $2.1748 on each $100 of assessed valuation.
In both cases, the tax rate would decrease from the 2023 rate of $2.1930.
Overall, the proposed budget includes a Capital Improvement Program budget of $216 million, a combined budget for the maintenance improvement districts of $448,876 and an operating expenditure budget of $256 million.
The council members are divided when it comes to the direction they want to take. Mayor Doug Nicholls and Councilman Gary Knight want to go with the maximum levy while Deputy Chris Morris wants to keep the levy flat.
Last year, the city did not increase the tax rate and is now 4% under the maximum levy limit allowed under state law. To maintain the same base levy as last year, the city would have to lower the tax rate by 4.7%
However, staff recommended bringing the tax levy back to the maximum allowed to cover all proposed expenditures, such as employee raises. This option lowers the property tax rate by 0.8%, from $2.19 to $2.17 on each $100 of assessed values, but assessed values are expected to increase, which would increase the total levy even if the tax rate remains the same. Accordingly, the council will hold a Truth in Taxation hearing on Wednesday, which is required when the tax levy is expected to increase. The council will also introduce the tax levy ordinance with a plan to adopt it on Aug. 2, which is the latest the council can do so.
The property tax rate and levy must be adopted by the council before the Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopts all tax rates and levies in the county on Aug. 21.
The council members pushed adoption of the tax levy as far back as possible, hoping they could know the final fate of the grocery and rental taxes, which would put city revenues at risk if state lawmakers kill those revenue streams. The grocery tax bill did not pass, but the rental bill is still pending. However, Nicholls noted that it’s possible the tax cuts will go on the general ballot for voters to decide.
Initially, the tax cuts would have very little impact on city operations, according to City Administrator Jay Simonton. In the short-term, the difference between staying at the flat and maximum levies is about $623,000. He noted that the city would have to keep a close watch on other revenue sources.
He also pointed out that staff is always conservative when it comes to the budget, and if needed, could ask department heads to trim their budgets to make up a shortfall.
Since the city is not facing immediate danger, but citizens are dealing with inflation and increasing interest rates, Morris said he prefers to maintain a flat levy.
However, Knight said that the budget is already over by $700,000 and money for some expenditures, such as a new well at the Agua Viva Water Treatment Facility and a new solid waste collection truck are already coming out of contingency funds.
Knight also noted that the city is also dealing with inflation. “We’re not any better off than anybody else out there, and we’re having to deal with inflation and things coming in higher than we budgeted for all year long. I’m not normally one that advocates for increasing property taxes, but this is such a minor increase. It’s only going to bring in enough more to pay for these overages. It really isn’t significant,” Knight said.
Morris replied that he believes that the budget issues need to be addressed in-house and the city needs to set a budget in accordance with revenues without adding more taxes.
“Every time this comes about, it’s always a small dollar amount, but we’re just passing the buck down the road, and, you know, I’ve heard that comment in the past, it’s the cost of a cup of coffee. Well, the next year it’s two cups of coffee, eventually it’s dinner, and then eventually it gets to the point where somebody can’t afford to pay the bill,” Morris said.
Nicholls explained that he normally objects to tax increases, but in this case he supports the maximum levy because it’s better to start preparing now for potential revenue cuts.
“I don’t see us coming up with a new tax. I don’t think that’s the path forward either,” Nicholls said. “But to try to be pragmatic and realize we’ve got a cliff coming of $8 million. Is that going to bankrupt the city? No, but will it impact? For instance, I think the raises for this next fiscal year are about $8 million. So how are you balancing out to be able to attract and retain good employees versus income? What else would need to go?”
The mayor continued: “I don’t have a problem with that minor increase this year. Yes, year over year, it is an increase that does add up. But I don’t see anyone proposing cutting back on anything that would save us $8 million. So unless we’re gonna have that discussion, I think we need to balance out if we don’t figure out where to replace that $8 million or so.”
Knight also noted that the proposed tax rate is lower than when he and Nicholls first took office 10 years ago. “I’m proud of that. We’ve been able to keep property taxes as low as we possibly could for as long as we possibly could,” he said.
In conclusion, Morris added: “I think the longer we can maintain the lowest property tax rate as possible, the more attractive our community is also for investors or people that want to move into the community and work.”
Morris also stated that he would rather, because of the influx of winter visitors, see an increase in sales taxes than property taxes that directly impact residents, “as opposed to spreading it out and sharing it with all the people that enjoy our city, but don’t necessarily own property.”