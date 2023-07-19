The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will decide whether to keep the tax levy flat or increase it to the allowable maximum.

The fiscal year 2024 budget of $473 million is up for final adoption on Wednesday. If the council keeps the property tax levy, or the amount of tax revenues the city is allowed to collect, flat, the tax rate would be $2.0902 on each $100 of assessed valuation, the same as 2023.

