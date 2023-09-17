Coconino County has asked the Yuma County Board of Supervisors for support in efforts to secure more control of growth around military installations in the state, but local officials questioned whether the “horse has left the barn” in Yuma.

Legislation proposed by Coconino County looks to ensure that local planning efforts work with local military installations to safeguard and protect the missions of military installations.

