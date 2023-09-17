Coconino County has asked the Yuma County Board of Supervisors for support in efforts to secure more control of growth around military installations in the state, but local officials questioned whether the “horse has left the barn” in Yuma.
Legislation proposed by Coconino County looks to ensure that local planning efforts work with local military installations to safeguard and protect the missions of military installations.
While Yuma supervisors support the missions of military installations, they prefer that each county be allowed to make its own decisions on development, rather than statewide legislation, because growth around each military base may differ.
They also questioned what constitutes the influence area and asked for more detailed information on the situation of lands around Yuma County’s military bases, which include Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Yuma Proving Grounds and Barry M. Goldwater Range.
Coconino’s proposal would build on existing statutes to preserve and conserve open space adjacent to and near military installations.
It requires cities, towns and counties within the influence area of military installations to consult with, advise and solicit comments from applicable military installation officials for all amendments to general plans and comprehensive plans, zoning requests and development plans for property within the influence area of the military installations.
The proposal directs the State Land Department to develop and maintain legal descriptions and electronic maps of the military installation areas and make them available to the Department of Real Estate, relevant counties and municipalities and public.
It requires property owners to provide real estate disclosure and/or lease notices to prospective buyers and renters if the property is within the influence area of the installations.
It modifies the military airport exchange fund to include all land in areas around all state and federal military facilities that have defined influence areas.
“Coconino County claims its legislative proposal does not reduce, remove or otherwise impact private property development rights or restrict, remove or prohibit land uses on property near the installations,” said Alejandro Figueroa, director of economic development and intergovernmental affairs.
Figueroa reached out to the YPG, MCAS and the county’s Planning and Zoning Division for feedback. So far, the only comments he has received are from YPG, which indicated that notifying installations of rezoning interest “might be beneficial,” he noted.
Supervisor Tony Reyes questioned the definition of “influence area … because the military operations in Yuma have a big influence.”
Figueroa explained that the proposal defines the influence area as two miles from the installation’s fencing.
Reyes pointed out that some installations, such as the Barry M. Goldwater Range, don’t have a fence.
“I’d like to have some sort of analysis of how much land is around the bases here because I think this may be a situation where the horse has already left the barn, because there may already be development near the military installations in Yuma,” Reyes said.
He noted that MCAS is in the middle of Yuma and near many of the city’s major roadways.
“So what is the influence area? The fair is an influence area, probably. Avenue B, the extension of Avenue A, is probably under the influence area. There’s already farming happening there. There’s already houses in there,” he said.
“If you talk about influence areas in the city of Yuma or in Yuma County, it may be a lot different than Coconino. It may be a lot different than Maricopa or Pima,” he added.
Reyes said he could support the proposed legislation if “influence area” was better defined and “maybe apply that to Yuma, to the city of Somerton, maybe even San Luis, to see how that impacts their growth. Because if nothing is going to be allowed to be near a base, a military base, it’s not a problem, a base. But what about Goldwater Range? What about YPG? What does that mean? What sort of influence are we talking about? I support the concept. (I’d) just like to see some of the numbers.”
County Administrator Ian McGaughey noted that Maricopa County Manager Jen Pokorski expressed concerns about those same issues for Luke Air Force Base. “So they’re still looking at it, but they definitely have some concerns exactly as you outlined,” he said.
Reyes also noted that he prefers leaving the final decisions to each individual county. “Will you allow the county to determine that, each county, to determine that on their own? I don’t think you can apply it statewide. It wouldn’t work in some locations already, where the military bases are just adjacent,” he said.
Reyes stressed that every supervisor supports the military and will protect it “tooth and nail,” but that “a policy that applies everywhere, a zone of influence that isn’t defined, it’s a little difficult for me.”
Supervisor Darren Simmons agreed that each county should be allowed to make their own decision. Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi said she supports the concept but has the same concerns.