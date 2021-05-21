The Yuma City Council on Thursday held a special work session to continue discussion of the fiscal year 2021/22 budget. The first part of the discussion focused on the Capital Improvement Program, with the council and staff following up on some projects that were brought up on Wednesday.
The council considered both the proposed FY2022 CIP and the Five-Year Capital Improvement Program, which covers 2023 through 2026. The five-year plan includes 152 projects totaling more than $284.6 million, which is double the previous year’s value of $142.3 million.
The FY2021 CIP was especially fiscally conservative due to the newly discovered COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, City Administrator Phil Rodriguez explained.
The FY2022 CIP totals more than $158.3 million and contains 77 projects. The overall increase, almost triple the previous year, is primarily attributed to the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Plant expansion and anticipated revenues from the American Rescue Plan Act, Rodriguez said.
Only the FY2022 projects are budgeted and funded; the projects listed for the following years are only for planning purposes.
A capital improvement can be a new construction project, an improvement of existing assets, equipment purchases and projects with a minimum value of $25,000.
The FY2022 CIP includes design and construction of Fire Station 7 at Avenue 8½E, East Mesa Park and the first phase of a citywide fiber optic network buildout. It also includes multiple street maintenance projects and a major software replacement.
The council held a hearing for public input on Wednesday, but no speakers addressed the CIP.
AVENUE A CROSSWALK
After the hearing, the council questioned some of the projects. Councilwoman Karen Watts suggested a crosswalk at 28th Street and Avenue A, going into Smuckers Park. She said she has personally seen accidents and near misses because cars coming over the hill can’t see other cars stopped for pedestrians.
On Thursday, City Engineers Jeff Kramer said that a consultant evaluated this location in 2019 and found that it did not meet the criteria for a high-intensity activated crosswalk, known as “HAWKS,” using Arizona Highway Safety Improvement Program grant funding. Each HAWK costs between $300-350,000 to design and construct.
He proposed a traffic engineering study next fiscal year to see if the location should have a HAWK using local funding. Watts was pleased with the proposal and called the study worthwhile. Councilman Chris Morris agreed that it’s a heavily traveled road with potential for a fatality and called the study a good place to start.
45TH AVENUE MULTI-USE PATH
Councilman Gary Knight asked about completion of a previously proposed 45th Avenue Multi-Use Path between 28th and 24th streets that no longer appeared in the plan. With development of the Park West subdivision and increased residential population, Knight said he would like to see it completed.
Councilman Mike Shelton agreed and read a letter from a constituent who wrote about the lack of multi-use path in the area. “We need to find a way to put this this year,” he said.
Kramer addressed some of the constituent’s concerns, noting that a path wouldn’t solve any of the issues mentioned in the letter, such as dust, and called it a “bigger problem than just putting a path in.”
Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon also agreed and asked Kramer to take another look at the project to see if it could be finished sooner than later.
The current CIP had the project design scheduled for FY23 for $30,000 and construction in FY24 for $300,000. The draft FY22-26 CIP combined the path with a future road construction project in FY30 and FY31.
On Thursday, Kramer offered to re-insert the project in FY23 and FY24 as shown in the current CIP. The council members were pleased with the proposal. Knight said that by the time the project comes around, the city will have money to fund for it.
Shelton agreed and expressed appreciation for the “quick turnaround.” McClendon said that waiting seven years to complete the project seemed like a long time.
PAAC MARQUE
Knight requested that the proposed marque for the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex be nixed because adjacent development would likely hide the sign. Also, he added, a private investor might step up and cover the cost.
“It’s a nicety, not a necessity, in my opinion,” Knight said.
Shelton disagreed, calling the marquee a necessity. He said that just like a movie marquee tells the public what’s playing, a marquee at this spot would tell passing motorists what games are being played. It’s important for the reputation of the PAAC, he noted.
Kramer clarified that the marquee is included in the CIP only in case money comes in to pay for it. The intention is for a sponsor to cover the cost with a donation.
McClendon noted that the PAAC was packed all during the COVID-19 pandemic and suggested that in lieu of a marque that games and teams be announced on social media.
ROADS AND ROUNDABOUTS
As for the overall plan, Morris said he liked what he saw and noted that pavement and road rehabilitation looked “pretty heavy” this coming year. Kramer explained that some projects that were held the previous year were now moving forward. The projects include eight miles that will be fully reconstructed with the plan including another $1.5 million in funding for other road projects.
Morris asked about installing a sign on 4th Avenue that directs traffic to the downtown area to alert newcomers and potential investors who might otherwise miss this “beautiful downtown.”
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop had one request: no more roundabouts. Kramer said staff can’t say never although there isn’t one currently proposed. Each intersection is evaluated individually for efficiency and safety, he added.
Knight pointed out that most of the roundabouts in the area were part of the state system, not the city’s. “I love them,” he said.
“I don’t love them,” McClendon countered.
Citizens will have the opportunity to comment on the proposed CIP at meetings scheduled for June 2 and 16. The public may find the proposed CIP on the front page of the city’s website: www.yumaaz.com. A paper copy is available at the Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.