Border Migrants

A Mexican smuggler guides a Haitian family across the Morelos Dam over the Colorado River from Los Algodones, Mexico, on Feb. 4, 2022, to Yuma, Ariz., on the other side.

 Elliot Spagat/AP

The migrant surge continues, with asylum seekers choosing Yuma as the crossing point due to easy access into the U.S. through Morelos Dam, according to Tony Badilla, director of Yuma County Emergency Management.

Badilla, in a border update to the Board of Supervisors, noted that most migrants who cross through Yuma are from countries that might make them eligible for asylum. These migrants cross the border and surrender to Border Patrol agents so they can request asylum.

