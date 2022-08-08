The migrant surge continues, with asylum seekers choosing Yuma as the crossing point due to easy access into the U.S. through Morelos Dam, according to Tony Badilla, director of Yuma County Emergency Management.
Badilla, in a border update to the Board of Supervisors, noted that most migrants who cross through Yuma are from countries that might make them eligible for asylum. These migrants cross the border and surrender to Border Patrol agents so they can request asylum.
On the other hand, in Tucson, the majority of migrants cross through that area because they hope to remain undetected. The majority of the migrants detained in this sector are sent back to their countries of origin.
Badilla reported that 1.63 million undocumented immigrants entered through the U.S. southern border from October through June. Of those, 49% did so under Title 8, which means they’re allowed to stay under U.S. asylum rules, and 51% were returned to Mexico or their countries under Title 42.
In that same time period, 235,230 migrants entered through the Yuma Sector, 208,518 under Title 8 and 26,712 under Title 42. This means about 89% of the migrants who crossed through Yuma sought asylum under Title 8. Migrants may seek asylum in the U.S., citing a credible fear of persecution or other threats in their home country.
Under Title 42, migrants can be returned to their country of origin. Title 42 is a public health order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the government to turn away migrants at the border due to the public health crisis.
“So the majority of ours are Title 8 and allowed to enter the country here. In the Tucson Sector, they’re pretty much flip- flopped,” Badilla said, pointing out that in the Tucson Sector, 79% of detained migrants are returned to their country of origin under Title 42.
Last month, the Biden administration announced plans to close the gaps in the border fence along Morelos Dam, which allow migrants to walk across the dry river bed into the U.S. to surrender to border agents.
Supervisor Darren Simmons pointed out that the number of migrants crossing through Yuma is “more or less our population. Our normal population is less than what’s coming across.”
Chairman Tony Reyes indicated that he’s not surprised that the majority of asylum seekers choose Yuma as the crossing point. “People go where they think they are going to be taken in. So this is like a self-fulfilling prophecy in Yuma County,” Reyes said. “It gets around, it gets known.”
Badilla agreed, noting that at Morelos Dam, “they’re just walking across, waiting for the pick ups, because they know they’re going to qualify under Title 8 to stay in the country.”
“If you make it easy, they’ll find you, and you know that’s what’s happening at the Morelos Dam. And it’s just becoming a crossing point that is known throughout the country of Mexico as a place to go to get across,” Reyes said.
“I still believe that the policies in some ways create this kind of a situation in different locations. The policies and maybe the holes in the fence, which are getting fixed. There’s a lot of factors that come into play,” he added.
“But at the end of the day, this can’t continue the way it is. People shouldn’t be crossing in July and August. Those are very hot months. So that’s why we have so many instances of problems and danger. It is an unsustainable process.”
DEATHS AND BUSES
County emergency management representatives have been meeting with state and federal officials about the fence that’s going up along the border. In addition, the state has continued to put fencing up around agriculture fields to protect them from migrants who might walk through fields in search of border agents and/or resources, such as food and water.
“They’ve been meeting with the farmers, also with the federal partners to ensure they can put those fences in there,” Badilla said.
The county’s medical examiner continues to investigate migrant deaths in the border area. Consequently, the Medical Examiner’s Office has been “very active” from January through July, according to Badilla.
The bodies of 42 undocumented border crossers have been recovered in Yuma County. That is an increase of 147% over the same period last year.
“Last year, for the whole year, they had 17, and they’re already at 42,” Badilla said. “Out of 42, 25 are from Mexico. They had eight other countries involved, and four are currently unidentified. They’re not sure who they are, where they’re from.”
The Regional Center for Border Health continues to provide the services in partnership with other nonprofit organizations. The center picks up Title 8 migrants at the Border Patrol station, screens them for COVID-19 and moves them out of the area.
Some of the migrants are transported to Washington, D.C., on two to three weekly bus trips funded by the state. By the end of July, 34 buses had left Yuma County, with a total of 1,284 migrants voluntarily taking the trip.
“Those people want to go there. They’re allowed to go,” Badilla said.
Simmons noted that officials in Washington and other areas are starting to take notice of the migrants. “You’ve got the mayors of D.C. and New York whining and crying, saying we need more money to handle the little bit they’re getting coming up into their area from our problem,” he said.
Badilla pointed out that the number of migrants bused to those areas are a fraction of what Yuma receives. “What they’ve gotten so far is probably less than what we get in a week here,” he said.
“And that’s the problem,” Reyes said. “We’re moving the problem some place else. We’re not really solving the problem. We’re just transporting it someplace else.”
“We’re trying to make them aware that there is a problem,” Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi said.
She asked Badilla to convey their thanks to Amanda Aguirre, president and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health, for her organization’s work with the migrants.
Badilla “echoed” the sentiment, noting that RCFBH and all the nongovernmental organizations helping with the situation deserve thanks.
“This is actually a humanitarian issue, and they’re dealing with it quite efficiently, and we’re very fortunate to have a lot of those organizations in Yuma County to support this humanitarian issue,” Badilla said.