With the removal of shipping containers along gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border, Yuma County Board of Supervisors talked about the impact it might have on the community.
Many migrants had been crossing the border around the Morelos Dam area before the containers were installed. Some officials expressed concern that removing the containers would draw migrants back to that area again, which is near agricultural fields.
During a Wednesday update from Tony Badilla, director of emergency management, Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked whether the number of migrants had increased with the removal of the containers.
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines, who works closely with border officials, replied: “In the areas where the containers were first removed, specifically around Morelos Dam, traffic has increased already.”
Pancrazi then asked about portable toilets in that area. Badilla noted that they were moved to where migrants could more easily access them. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the canals that deliver water to agriculture fields, will advise the county if migrant traffic goes up and the toilets need to be cleaned more often.
“They’ll keep us advised of the sanitation of them, how often they’ve got to be clean. We have some out in San Luis that we have to clean every day. Some are being cleaned every other day, three times a week,” Badilla said.
Pancrazi questioned whether the county should put up signs asking migrants to stay out of the agricultural fields. “I was just thinking that maybe we could help our farmers by just putting up a sign. I know they are putting up barriers, but those orange barriers keep the animals out. They don’t keep people out,” she noted.
Badilla pointed out that most of the fields are separated by a canal, which acts as a physical barrier. “Most of the migrants aren’t, from my visual observation, they aren’t going into the fields currently. They are staying there waiting for Border Patrol to pick them up,” he added.
Most of the migrants who cross the border in Yuma are asylum seekers looking to surrender to Border Patrol agents so they can request asylum. However, some officials worry about the potential for injuries if migrants go looking for agents.
“The challenge really is the machinery during harvest time, and oftentimes the people crossing, they don’t always wait for Border Patrol. They approach the agricultural workers harvesting, etc., for assistance. That’s one of the challenges, to educate them,” Lines said.
“The other challenge is that you would have to do that in 106 different languages,” he added.
Badilla agreed, noting that the Yuma Sector receives migrants from more than 100 countries, and lately, mostly from Russia, Ukraine and Venezuela.
The supervisors had previously expressed concern that the end of Title 42 would also mean a bigger influx in migrants. Title 42 is a public health order issued in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the order, Border Patrol can turn away asylum seekers at the border or return them to their country of origin.
The order had been scheduled to expire in December, but it has been temporarily extended. “It looks like we’re looking at a February decision,” Badilla said.
Supervisor Tony Reyes, who served as chairman until Martin Porchas took over for the new year, asked the county’s counsel about the state of emergency he declared in December. The proclamation was in response to the stress being placed on local healthcare resources by the “triple threat” of COVID-19, RSV and the flu and the increasing number of asylum seekers and migrants entering the county from Mexico. The proclamation covers the unincorporated areas of the county to address the continuing “health and humanitarian crisis” at the border.
The emergency declaration potentially opens the door to resources from the state and federal government should the county need the help. It also gives the chairman the authority to “impose all necessary regulations to preserve the peace and order of the unincorporated areas of the County.”
“I issued a proclamation basically declaring an emergency. What happens when the chairman changes?” Reyes asked. “Does it remain there as the new chairman takes over?”
“That’s a correct assessment, Supervisor Reyes. Yes, it just stays in place when the new chairman gets those powers,” Deputy County Attorney Bill Kerekes replied, adding that the new chairman would then be responsible for removing the proclamation.
Diana Gomez, director of public health, also gave the supervisors a health update. “We’re still experiencing a high level of cases, both flu and respiratory syncytial virus. But the good news is that they’re trending downward,” she said.
Gomez encouraged the public to continue to stay home when they’re sick and take preventive precautions such as wearing masks in crowded areas. “Those precautions go a long way. So as long as we continue to practice them and look out for each other, we will be in good shape,” she noted.
Yuma County saw about a 10% decrease in reported flu cases over the last week and a drop of about 27-30% drop in RSV cases.
The county is starting to see cases of the COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5. “It’s working its way to us, and so we’re seeing that this is a more transmissible virus, but the good news is that we’re not seeing an increase in severity of illness,” Gomez said.
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are still available at the Health Department. The immunization clinic hours are 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Free COVID-19 tests are available at all Yuma County library branches. For more information, contact a library branch or call the Health Department at 928-317-4550.