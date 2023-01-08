Border shipping containers
Two hydraulic excavators operated by  AshBritt Management & Logistics remove shipping containers Tuesday morning that were used to fill a gap in the border fence between the United States and Mexico near Morelos Dam along the South Yuma Levee Road between County 8th Street and County 8 1/2 Street in Yuma.

 Yuma Sun file photo by Randy Hoeft

With the removal of shipping containers along gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border, Yuma County Board of Supervisors talked about the impact it might have on the community.

Many migrants had been crossing the border around the Morelos Dam area before the containers were installed. Some officials expressed concern that removing the containers would draw migrants back to that area again, which is near agricultural fields.

