Editor’s note: This is the second of two stories addressing fireworks based on a presentation and discussion held at the Jan. 6 meeting of the Yuma City Council. The first part appeared in the Jan. 10 edition.
Some members of the Yuma City Council are mad about the “gross disregard for the law” when it comes to illegal fireworks and they want something done about it.
However, the city’s hands are pretty much tied as fireworks are regulated by state law. Local councils and county supervisors are not allowed to pass more restrictive laws.
Nevertheless, council members discussed “creative” ways in which the city might go after violators who use illegal fireworks. Basically, any firework that shoots up or explodes is illegal. Illegal fireworks include firecrackers, bottle rockets, sky rockets, missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, torpedoes, Roman candles, mine devices, shell devices, aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes.
In addition, these types of fireworks require a permit from the city and a federal permit to transport them, which involves a background clearance and certification.
The list of legal fireworks include ground and handheld sparkling devices, cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners and toy smoke devices. These fireworks can only be used during certain times of the year, including Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day, Christmas and New Year, and a few days before and a few days after.
They’re only allowed on private property, such as a front or backyard, and the firework display cannot extend to sidewalks, roads or neighboring properties. They are not allowed on any public, including sidewalks, streets, schools, parking lots, parks, etc.
While the Legislature has taken away many of the criminal charges regarding the use of fireworks, the law does impose financial responsibility for users who cause property damage or physical injury and financial responsibility for all costs of fire suppression.
“JUST ABOUT FELL OUT OF BED”
Councilman Mike Shelton has received a lot of emails from citizens complaining about fireworks. “And I’ve been a personal victim. I had a concussion bomb so close to my window that I just about fell out of bed over the weekend. The fireworks were loud enough, and my constituents’ were loud enough to tell me they decided to call the police and they didn’t do anything.”
Shelton said he called the police on the non-emergency number “to test the waters and see what happened.” He was directed to an officer who had heard fireworks from a different direction.
“I know it wasn’t the same fireworks. They were all over the place. I had a constituent tell me that her farm animals were burned by remnants of a rocket. I personally saw a rocket shot from the middle of Virginia Drive and 26th Street. I just didn’t have my phone with me or I would have them locked up,” Shelton said.
“I’m not sure education is the answer. I think enforcement and citations are the answer. Some wrists need to be slapped,” he added.
As far as private action, Shelton said that the city needs to have that information on its website and publicize the option. Short had explained that “neighbors who are aggrieved by illegal fireworks going off constantly in the air, popping, wrecking your PTSD, wrecking your dog, ruining your life, have a private cause of action against their neighbor. They can get a lawyer, they can get an injunction of relief, they can get damages.”
“We definitely need more enforcement tools,” Shelton said. “Civil penalties, if enforced consistently across the board, would seem to me adequate. That plus giving the citizens the knowledge they need to present private action. I think as often as some enforcement or counterattack can be made, the less often those illegal acts will be committed.”
“WE NEED TO GET MORE CREATIVE”
Short explained that for any criminal actions, judges look for evidence that proves the crime beyond a shadow of a doubt. Consequently, police need a witness to identify the violator or “clear and convincing” evidence, such as cell phone home security video.
The biggest issue is being able to identify the perpetrator, Short noted.
Shelton doesn’t blame the Police Department. “It’s not like we have a fireworks radar that can go and track sounds,” he said. “There ought to be some means of expanding our enforcement capacity, even if it was some kind of civilian patrol, that can supplement and expand the capacity of the Fire Department or Police Department to roll around and look and follow the sounds and potentially find out where they’re coming from. I don’t think they’re coming from backyards. I think they’re coming from outside where they have more fun.”
Knight also lamented the lack of “teeth” when it comes to enforcement and called for more “creative” ways to go after the violators.
“It looks like we have no teeth in our laws. We can’t do anything to them after they are caught because of our laws,” Knight said. “We need to get more creative in what we charge them with. For instance, littering is against the law, and we could certainly charge them with littering, malicious mischievous, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, animal cruelty, now that’s a good one, because for neighbors, their dogs are their kids.
Knight also suggested criminal trespassing charges “because they’re either not on their property or what they’re shooting off lands on the neighbor’s property.” He said that for years he had a boat parked in the backyard with gas in the tanks. “I always worried that it was going to catch on fire, probably lose the whole house, the boat would blow up.”
Knight’s “favorite” charge in this case would be attempted arson “because it has the stiffest penalties,” he said. “At any time they shoot one off that goes in the air, whether it sets a fire or not, it’s attempted arson. Now, if it sets a fire, then it’s not attempted anymore. It’s arson. And that’s what we ought to charge them with and that’s what we ought to prosecute them for. To heck with the fireworks (charges) … because we can’t get them on that.”
Short said that YPD is looking at those charges, but each of those crimes require a victim and the victim has to be able to identify an aggressor. “Without that, it fails in court.”
RESIDENTS NEED TO STEP UP
Both Shelton and Knight encouraged residents to speak up and urge violators to be more considerate of others.
“Folks are not being good neighbors. They are blowing up bombs, or close to it, all over the city and into the county. They are irritating pets, in some cases, they are burning them, and they don’t care,” Shelton said. “Fireworks going off as rockets in the middle of the street, they could fall onto apartments, fall on top of a house, never mind the palm trees, and potentially set off a fire, and they’re thinking they’re having a good ole time.”
Knight noted that the city has received a lot of complaints from residents, but in the end, it is the residents who need to step up. “We need neighbors that are willing to get involved, take pictures, write down names and addresses in order to stop this gross disregard for the law. It seems like what we’ve got out there is a bunch of 40- or 50-year-old adolescent children that think it’s still fun to shoot fireworks and it doesn’t matter that they’re infringing on everybody else’s rights, and they need to grow up. Get a life, do something, but fireworks isn’t it,” Knight said.
Shelton also blasted those who pushed for restricting the action that local government can take. “Someone had to be advocating to the Legislature to reduce the role of the cities and towns in dealing with fireworks. Those entities have names. Those entities have pocketbooks. I want to know who they are. I want to know we can cut their legs off. I want to know who in the Legislature it would behoove us most to contact so as to assist in the cutting off those legs. They find it in their interest, but their interests are not in our citizens interest,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon suggested that the city and elected officials, both city and county, need to draft letters to state legislators to let them know of the situation.
She reiterated that residents need to do their part. “The bottom line is the community needs to do it.”
She asked that the city post on its website the legislators’ email address for easy access to the community.
Short agreed that the legislators need to hear about it. He noted that oftentimes they don’t know about an issue until someone tells them about it.
McClendon also noted that other cities, including Gilbert and Chandler, also struggle with fireworks complaints. “We’re not alone in this boat, and I feel like if they all got together, they’re going to realize that there’s more people out there that want to change this,” she said.
Shelton asked for a resolution conveying the council’s feelings to the Legislature, “and if that can be in concert with the county or any other entity, so much the better.”
City staff will bring back proposed changes for consideration by the council, Short said.
In the meantime, Short suggested that if someone sees fireworks being used illegally, they should call YPD at 928-783-4421 (non-emergency number). In case of an emergency involving fires and/or injuries, call 911.