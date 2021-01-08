The cause of a semi-truck fire in the 2900 block of West 2nd Place on Wednesday night is unknown.
The Yuma Fire Department responded to the location shortly after 10 p.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene they found the truck, which did not have a trailer, parked in the street and fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, however, the semi-truck was a complete loss.
Two cars, which were parked nearby, also sustained some heat damage.
While the cause of the fire has not been determined, it appeared to have originated in the vehicle’s engine compartment.
