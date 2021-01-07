Arizona’s elected officials in Washington, D.C. were safe Wednesday as rioters protesting electoral ballots counted for President-elect Joe Biden stormed the Capitol, breaching security perimeters and “prompting Vice President Mike Pence to be swept to a secure location and the Senate chamber to be evacuated,” according to coverage from USA Today.
Via Twitter, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) marked herself safe, while Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) spoke out against the raid.
“In America, we have fair elections and peaceful transfers of power; democracy prevails over chaos; and those who commit violent acts are held accountable,” he wrote. “That won’t change today. This unpatriotic attempt to overturn our election – and silence the voices of Arizonans – will fail.”
Rep. Raul Grijalva (AZ-3) also took to Twitter to verify his safe evacuation, thanking constituents for their concern and offering some remarks of his own as a defender of “the will of Arizona’s voters.”
“Trump and his enablers will not undermine the integrity of our elections,” Grijalva said. “Arizona Democrats aren’t buying the conspiracy theories of our Republican colleagues and President Trump.”
On the other side of the aisle, however, Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-4) had a different perspective.
Vocal on social media throughout the day Wednesday, Gosar tweeted coverage of his “objection to electors that were chosen by fraud, certified by knaves and proffered mendaciously” in Arizona’s presidential race. According to Gosar, he’s pushing for an election audit for the sake of transparency.
“I said let’s do an audit,” Gosar tweeted with a photo of protestors breaching the Capitol Wednesday. “Let’s not get carried away here. I don’t want anyone hurt. We are protesting the violation of our laws. We are builders, not destroyers.”
Despite attempts by the Yuma Sun, the legislators could not be reached for additional comments.