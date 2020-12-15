Yuma County surpassed its own record yet again as Monday’s COVID-19 update from the Yuma County Public Health Services District reported 1,129 new cases – the highest number reported in a single day since Dec. 8, when 735 new cases were reported. The Dec. 8 numbers included a large number of cases from the Arizona State Prison Complex-Yuma.
The health district noted that there may be a discrepancy in Monday’s data, as “the reporting suggests a significantly larger number of daily cases than usual,” Monday’s report stated. “The Yuma County Health District is working diligently to verify the reported numbers and will provide an update once resolved.”
If Monday’s numbers are confirmed as accurate, Yuma County’s overall COVID-19 case count totals 23,510.
According to the health district’s report, 388 new cases were reported for Saturday and 503 were reported for Sunday. Three deaths were reported with Saturday’s numbers; two were reported to have occurred Dec. 2 and one on Dec. 3, bringing the county’s total COVID-19 fatalities to 423.
Prior to the update, a post was added to the Yuma County Government Facebook page, www.facebook.com/youacountyaz, urging residents toward prudence and adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing protocols as they prepare for the upcoming holidays.
“Yuma County has seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, and leads the state in total cases per capita,” the county said. “Public health agencies around the state worry about the availability of medical professionals to adequately handle the surge in cases.”
According to the health district’s director Diana Gomez, good decision-making “is key” to stopping the spread and eradicating COVID-19 – especially in the coming weeks.
“Our best medical researchers are urging people to take personal responsibility while celebrating the holidays so we can eliminate the pandemic,” Gomez said. “Exchanging gifts by mail or celebrating outdoors are simple things that can make a big difference.”
According to Gomez, hosting holiday gatherings outdoors versus indoors is the optimal way to celebrate this year; and the smaller the gatherings, the better, as this increases the likelihood of guests’ ability to maintain appropriate social distancing.
“We understand that this is hard and that social connection is important for health,” she said. “We just want to make sure if people choose to gather, they do it safely.”
The county’s COVID-19 updates are released at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (with the exception of holidays) at www.yumacountyaz.gov, as well as the county’s Facebook page.
The Cocopah Indian Tribe also issued a plea via Facebook for individuals to stay home unless “absolutely necessary,” wear a mask and maintain the recommended 6-foot social distance when out and about, and practice frequent handwashing to “help control this for everyone’s sake.”
“We cannot stress this enough – this is for the safety of the whole community,” the tribal council wrote Monday. “We know that vaccines are on the way, but that is not for some time and it will not cure everything or everyone right away. We must continue to be cautious in all we do. Please follow all guidelines for not only your own wellbeing but for all others (as well).”
The tribe added: “We can and will survive this awful time, but it takes all of us working together. We all want things back to normal but this is not the time to let our guard down.”