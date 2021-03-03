Officials: Virus in wastewater only, drinking water safe

Following calls from concerned residents, Yuma County officials clarified on Monday that the COVID-19 coronavirus has been detected in the Del Oro wastewater only and not the drinking water. The drinking water is safe and does not have to be boiled before use.
Yuma County on Feb. 19 alerted Del Oro residents that increasing levels of COVID-19 had been detected in the area’s wastewater. According to a county map, the affected area included the southwestern portion of the Mesa Del Sol subdivision, off of Interstate 8, between Fortuna Road and Foothills Boulevard.
The University of Arizona Wastewater Testing Project collects wastewater samples twice a week in locations across Yuma County and tests them for COVID-19. The university’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture analyzes the samples and shares the data with public health officials.
The Feb. 18 samples indicated the rising levels of the virus in Del Oro. While levels were increasing at all three testing locations, the Del Oro location had risen above usual levels.
This was the first time since the project began that the county issued a wastewater test results warning. Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, explained that when they learned of the higher prevalence of the virus in the Del Oro neighborhood, they wanted to share the results as soon as possible. Consequently, the county issued a “very basic” press release with a map. Showing the affected area.
The warning confused some people. Supervisor Darren Simmons said he got numerous phone calls from Del Oro residents. “People are now concerned because all of a sudden we’re saying it’s present in the wastewater, and we just need to reaffirm to the public that just because it’s testing positive or there’s a higher content in the wastewater, it’s not going to, per se, affect you.”
Simmons asked if the county could further explain what the test results mean so the public will better understand. “We understand it, but sometimes the public doesn’t, and it puts a little bit of a fear into them,” Simmons said.
Gomez said that some residents asked whether the county would be contacting each individual home to tell them the virus was detected in their wastewater. She explained that the test results do not pinpoint individual addresses. Rather, it indicates the entire neighborhood that uses the same wastewater system.
“When we highlight a neighborhood, that is a neighborhood that’s served by that wastewater processing plant,” Gomez said.
The value of the wastewater testing is that it can detect levels up to two weeks before symptoms show up and it allows residents to be extra vigilant and be tested so that businesses can keep operating safely and kids can stay or return to in-person school.
“That’s another surveillance system that basically says this region, you may all be asymptomatic but there’s a higher prevalence, which means it’s a good idea to be tested … It’s not time to let down your guard,” Gomez said.
With the warning issued on Feb. 19, county officials urged Del Oro residents to keep up with safety protocols including the wearing of face masks and social distancing. In addition, officials encouraged residents, whether they had symptoms or not, to take a COVID-19 test. Free testing is available in the Foothills in the parking lot of the St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. To set up an appointment, go to https://embrywomenshealth.com/ or call 480-376-2170.
Gomez noted “ that testing remains a critical part of the surveillance strategy,” she said. “I really really want to highlight the importance of continuing to get testing. I know that there’s a lot of reasons why testing numbers have gone down. There’s COVID fatigue. We’re over it. There’s a shift in focus from testing to vaccine. That’s what people are concerned with right now.”
Even if people are asymptomatic, “it’s important you get tested. Testing gives us an idea of where we’re at as far as the positivity rate,” Gomez said, pointing out that on Monday, 20 out of 68 tests were positive.
“That’s important particularly as people are trying to make decisions about lifting restrictions, maybe having more flexibility, expanding capacity, things like that,” she added.
“It also provides a good mechanism for us to identify variance. If we don’t have a robust testing response, then we’re working with a smaller sample size which makes it difficult for us to catch whether there is COVID variance circulating in our community, which hampers our ability to prepare for another surge.”
She also noted that “right now our positivity rate is trending down, which is good. We want to keep those numbers.”
Tony Badilla, director of emergency management, reported that 139 tests were completed at the free saliva testing event held Saturday by the Yuma County Office of Emergency Management and Arizona State University at Arizona Western College.