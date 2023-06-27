Officials warn motorists to 'Secure Your Load' to prevent road debris

Mesa Police Officer Sean Stoddard says he’s grateful to be alive, but debris-related crashes “can be avoided.”

 Photo by Evelin Ruelas/Cronkite News)

PHOENIX – Toilets. Mattresses. Swimming pool slides.

Arizona safety officials say they’ve seen just about everything on the state’s roadways. And all that debris is dangerous: The region saw more than 800 debris-related crashes last year, Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers said.

