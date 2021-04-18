Oil-soaked rags that were not disposed of properly are thought to be the cause of a fire that Rural Metro firefighters responded to early Friday morning.
At approximately 6:50 a.m. Rural Metro received a report that smoke could be seen on video security cameras at a business on south Arizona Avenue.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fire in a storage area inside the building.
The fire was quickly extinguished and the building was cleared of smoke.
There were no reports of any injuries and the fire was determined to be accidental in nature.
Rural Metro also wanted to remind the community to properly and safely dispose of oily rags and other cloth items.
To properly and safely dispose of oily rags and napkins, here are a few recommendations:
• Use a metal container with a tight fitting lid
• Rinse material when possible, prior to disposing- Avoid storing the cans near any heat source or outside in the sun
